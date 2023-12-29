en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

China Launches First Domestically Built Cruise Ship: A New Dawn in Shipbuilding

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:04 am EST
China Launches First Domestically Built Cruise Ship: A New Dawn in Shipbuilding

China has marked a significant milestone in its shipbuilding industry with the launch of its first domestically built cruise ship, the Adora Magic City. The ship, which is set to commence its inaugural voyage on January 1, 2023, is a testament to China’s shift towards self-reliance in the cruise ship sector.

(Read Also: Xi Jinping: Navigating a Complex Foreign Policy Landscape)

A New Era in Chinese Shipbuilding

Operated by CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Ltd., a joint venture between China State Shipbuilding Corp., China’s largest shipbuilding company, and Carnival Corp., a U.S. cruise industry giant, the Adora Magic City represents a new era in Chinese shipbuilding. The ship, with a length of 323.6 meters and a gross weight of 135,500 tonnes, can accommodate up to 5,246 passengers across 2,125 guest rooms. It offers a total of 40,000 square meters of public living and recreation space spread across its 16 floors.

A Journey from Shanghai to Northeast Asia

The cruise ship’s maiden voyage, a six-day journey, will start from Shanghai and will traverse to notable destinations like South Korea’s Jeju island and the Japanese cities of Nagasaki and Fukuoka. This venture offers mainland travelers an opportunity to experience overseas travel while basking in the comforts of a familiar environment. The tickets for Adora’s first sailing, which opened for booking in September, have already been sold out for January and most of February.

(Read Also: China’s Plan to Dominate Cleaner-Fuel Shipping by 2025)

More Than Just a Cruise Ship

The launch of Adora Magic City is not just about a cruise ship. It is part of a broader narrative of China’s economic and industrial progress as it recovers from the pandemic-induced challenges like low growth and higher inflation. This progress is evident in the recent developments such as a surge in retail trading in India, Vietnam’s export recovery, and the success of electric car companies and Huawei’s sales achievements. Furthermore, China’s wealthiest provinces have committed to leading in driving economic growth.

Read More

0
Asia Business China
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Route Claims Title as World's Busiest in 2023

By Olalekan Adigun

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Quiz: How Well Do You Know Urban Developments of 2023?

By Muthana Al-Najjar

China's Factory Activity Contracts: The PMI and What It Means

By BNN Correspondents

China's Economy Under Pressure: Calls for Aggressive Measures in 2024 ...
@Asia · 5 hours
China's Economy Under Pressure: Calls for Aggressive Measures in 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Sweeping Reshuffle in China’s Military Leadership: Nine Officials Dismissed

By Safak Costu

Sweeping Reshuffle in China's Military Leadership: Nine Officials Dismissed
Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Becomes World’s Busiest Flight Route in 2023

By Shivani Chauhan

Singapore-Kuala Lumpur Becomes World's Busiest Flight Route in 2023
Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Rankings for Expats Among Asia-Pacific’s Major Financial Hubs

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Tokyo Tops Cost of Living Rankings for Expats Among Asia-Pacific's Major Financial Hubs
EU-Southeast Asia Relations Hinge on Elections and Trade

By Muthana Al-Najjar

EU-Southeast Asia Relations Hinge on Elections and Trade
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
28 seconds
Nigerian Legislature Approves 28.77 Trillion Naira Budget for 2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
1 min
Chinese President Xi Jinping Expresses Confidence in New Year's Address
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
2 mins
Niger, Burkina Faso, and Mali Announce Formation of Alliance of Sahel States
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
2 mins
The Power of Small Movements: A Guide to Health and Wellness this Festive Season
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
3 mins
Israeli Soldiers Suspected of Contracting Parasitic Leishmania Infection
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
3 mins
BJP President Nadda and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Visit Leprosy Ashram: A Gesture of Compassion
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
4 mins
Argentina Faces 'Economic Catastrophe' Without Reform, Warns President Milei
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
6 mins
Egyptian, Qatari Mediators Struggle to Broker Ceasefire Amidst Israeli Offensive in Gaza
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
1 hour
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
10 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app