Business

China Keeps 2024 Fuel Export Quotas Unchanged Amidst Global Market Dynamics

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:57 am EST
China Keeps 2024 Fuel Export Quotas Unchanged Amidst Global Market Dynamics

China, the world’s largest energy consumer, has announced its initial export quotas for refined fuels in 2024. The volume remains steady at 19 million metric tons, mirroring the previous year’s allocation. This decision aligns with market forecasts, as confirmed by Chinese consultancies and several trading sources.

Consistent Approach Amidst Global Dynamics

The recently issued quotas are slightly above the 18.99 million tons assigned in the first round of quotas in the previous year. Chinese consultancies JLC and Longzhong, known for their close monitoring of China’s fuel quota policies, reported on this development. The unchanged quota allocation highlights Beijing’s stable approach to fuel exports amidst the ebb and flow of global market dynamics.

Implications for Global Oil Demand and Supply

According to the OPEC‘s December report, global oil demand is projected to rise by 2.2 mb/d year over year in 2024. Non-OPEC supply growth is expected at 1.8 mb/d in 2023, with the US anticipated to account for approximately 70% of the expansion. In 2024, non-OPEC supply is forecasted to increase by 1.4 mb/d year over year. The world reportedly requires $12.1 trillion in investments to meet the escalating oil demand in the long term.

China’s Oil Demand and Global Crude Prices

China’s oil product demand growth is expected to decelerate to 1.7% in 2024 from 16.1% in 2023. This potential slowdown in Chinese energy demand is exerting pressure on crude oil prices. Concurrently, geopolitical risks, including the Israeli-Hamas war and attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants, contribute positively to crude prices. An increase in Russian crude oil exports is bearish for crude oil prices.

Moreover, OPEC’s decision to cut crude production by 1.0 million bpd through June 2024, with Saudi Arabia and Russia maintaining their unilateral crude production cuts, also influences global crude markets. The EIA’s weekly crude oil report showed mixed results, with a larger draw in crude inventories and gasoline stockpiles, but a higher rise in distillate supplies. As of the report, U.S. crude oil production remains at a record 13.3 million bpd.

On a final note, China has set the import quota for fuel oil at 20 million metric tonnes for non-state-owned firms in 2024, as announced by the commerce ministry, reinforcing its commitment to managing its energy resources amidst global challenges.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

