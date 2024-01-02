en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD), a notable participant in the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry, witnessed a significant opening price surge of 14.73% on December 29, 2024, igniting the trading day at $0.1879. As the day unfolded, share prices oscillated, spiking to a high of $0.2337 and dipping back to the opening value, before marginally ascending to a close of $0.19.

A Year of Financial Fluctuations

Over the last year, the stock has traversed a wide range, moving between $0.17 and $9.65. The China Jo-Jo Drugstores, which boasts a workforce of 938, reported a sales growth of 9.69% over the past five years. Presently, the company holds a market capitalization of $7.47 million, with 23.697 million shares outstanding and a sales volume of 148,810 K, as derived from yearly figures.

Margin Struggles and Ownership

Despite a gross margin of 23.04%, the company grapples with negative margins, including an operating margin of -14.06%, pretax margin of -13.94%, and net margin of -14.20%. The return on equity is dismally low at -100.42%. Insider ownership stands at 2.77%, while institutional ownership lags slightly behind at 1.74%.

Analysts’ Projections and Stock Liquidity

Analysts project a 30.00% increase in EPS over the next five years, a substantial hike from the 23.97% growth observed in the preceding five. However, the current EPS stands at -2.07. The stock’s liquidity remains moderate with a quick ratio of 0.74, and a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Volatility remains high with a historical volatility of 102.53% over the past 14 days.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis indicates resistance levels at $0.2412, $0.2603, and $0.2870, with support levels at $0.1954, $0.1687, and $0.1496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.2112, and the 200-day moving average stands at $0.8152.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. operates as a distributor and retailer of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China. It provides various pharmaceutical products, such as prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, as well as medical devices. The company also houses licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments during scheduled hours. It had reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter and underwent a 1-12 reverse stock split on Thursday, April 7th 2022.

0
Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More

By Salman Khan

A Hidden Gem in Plain Sight: Walt Disney as a Promising Growth Stock

By BNN Correspondents

Ur-Energy's Stock Price Rises Amid Financial Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of 35 Cents Per Share

By Wojciech Zylm

Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
@Business · 1 min
Chamberlain Coffee Embraces Oat Milk Trend with Reformulated RTD Latte ...
heart comment 0
Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend

By BNN Correspondents

Universal UVV Declares 80 Cents Per Share Quarterly Dividend
Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Bit Brother Limited Expands Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Amid Bitcoin Surge
Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market

By BNN Correspondents

Linguistic Evolution in Financial Reporting: Reflecting the Modern Market
Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies

By BNN Correspondents

Stephens Revises Stock Ratings: Positive on Subprime Lenders, Negative on Credit Card, Fintech Companies
Latest Headlines
World News
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
26 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Condemned for Controversial Remarks on Baloch Protesters
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
31 seconds
A Spectrum of News: Space, Entertainment, Politics and More
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
35 seconds
Rihards Lomazs Joins Virtus Bologna: New Chapter in EuroLeague Journey
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
54 seconds
Graham Rowntree Shares Updates on Munster's Injured Players and Contract Negotiations
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
1 min
Half of British Teens Addicted to Social Media: A Glimpse into the UK's Tech Landscape
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
1 min
Rise in Antipsychotic Prescriptions for Youth in Australia: A Concerning Trend
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
2 mins
Congress Crowdfunding Campaign 'Donate for Desh' Raises Rs 10 Cr in Two Weeks
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
2 mins
Native American Rodeo: A Rich Tradition of Skill, Culture, and Unity
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
2 mins
Consumer Trends and AI: Shaping the Retail Landscape in 2024
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
1 hour
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
7 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
7 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app