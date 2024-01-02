China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc: A Year of Stock Fluctuations and Financial Challenges

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD), a notable participant in the Pharmaceutical Retailers industry, witnessed a significant opening price surge of 14.73% on December 29, 2024, igniting the trading day at $0.1879. As the day unfolded, share prices oscillated, spiking to a high of $0.2337 and dipping back to the opening value, before marginally ascending to a close of $0.19.

A Year of Financial Fluctuations

Over the last year, the stock has traversed a wide range, moving between $0.17 and $9.65. The China Jo-Jo Drugstores, which boasts a workforce of 938, reported a sales growth of 9.69% over the past five years. Presently, the company holds a market capitalization of $7.47 million, with 23.697 million shares outstanding and a sales volume of 148,810 K, as derived from yearly figures.

Margin Struggles and Ownership

Despite a gross margin of 23.04%, the company grapples with negative margins, including an operating margin of -14.06%, pretax margin of -13.94%, and net margin of -14.20%. The return on equity is dismally low at -100.42%. Insider ownership stands at 2.77%, while institutional ownership lags slightly behind at 1.74%.

Analysts’ Projections and Stock Liquidity

Analysts project a 30.00% increase in EPS over the next five years, a substantial hike from the 23.97% growth observed in the preceding five. However, the current EPS stands at -2.07. The stock’s liquidity remains moderate with a quick ratio of 0.74, and a price to sales ratio of 0.05. Volatility remains high with a historical volatility of 102.53% over the past 14 days.

Technical Analysis

Technical analysis indicates resistance levels at $0.2412, $0.2603, and $0.2870, with support levels at $0.1954, $0.1687, and $0.1496. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.2112, and the 200-day moving average stands at $0.8152.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. operates as a distributor and retailer of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in China. It provides various pharmaceutical products, such as prescription and over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, traditional Chinese medicines, personal and family care products, as well as medical devices. The company also houses licensed doctors of Western medicine and TCM on site for consultation, examination, and treatment of common ailments during scheduled hours. It had reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter and underwent a 1-12 reverse stock split on Thursday, April 7th 2022.