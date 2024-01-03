China-India Relations in 2023: A Blend of Disappointment and Hope

The year 2023 was marked by a blend of disappointment and hope in the relationship between China and India. Despite high expectations, the anticipated thaw in the ties between the two Asian giants did not materialize. The border dispute, which escalated to military tensions in 2020, continued to cause instability.

A Year of Talks and Tensions

Throughout the year, multiple rounds of talks took place, including defense and foreign ministers’ meetings and the 19th round of corps commander-level discussions. These negotiations aimed at resolving the border standoff and hinted at progress towards de-escalation. However, no significant breakthrough was achieved. A noteworthy absence was Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to the G-20 summit in Delhi, despite a brief interaction with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022.

Deep-Rooted Mistrust and Competition

The failure to reach a comprehensive agreement on the border, buffer zones, and troop withdrawal underscores the deep-rooted mistrust and competition between the two nations. This mistrust is exacerbated by India’s partnership with the US and China’s growing influence in South Asia. Both countries have adopted strategies that complicate the path to a breakthrough. India demands substantial concessions, and China employs a dual approach of pressure and engagement.

Hope for 2024 Amid Challenges

Despite these challenges, the relative calm at the contested border and ongoing negotiations suggest a desire to de-escalate tensions. The language of official statements indicates potential positive momentum for stabilizing the border and normalizing relations in 2024. However, any improvement is likely to be limited and contingent on the outcome of India’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

Simultaneously, China witnessed a surge in its anti-corruption efforts in 2023. The Communist Party’s anti-corruption watchdog initiated investigations against 45 senior officials, marking a record in the ongoing battle against corruption initiated by President Xi. This surge indicates President Xi’s commitment to cleansing China’s officialdom and is expected to expand even further in 2024.

The events of the past four years have intensified the Sino-Indian rivalry, making a full return to pre-2020 dynamics improbable. Yet, the recent trend towards stabilization and the ongoing negotiations offer hope for an improved relationship in the coming years.