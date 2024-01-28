China Halts Short Selling Lending to Support Its Declining Stock Markets

China's securities regulator, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), has announced a full suspension of the lending of certain shares for short selling, effective Monday. This decisive move comes as the MSCI China Index has lost a staggering 60% from its February 2021 peak, signaling a concerning decline in Chinese stocks.

Regulatory Actions to Bolster the Market

According to the directives from the CSRC, strategic investors will no longer be permitted to lend out shares during agreed lock-up periods. This is an effort to curb the negative effects of short selling on the already faltering stock market.

Furthermore, the regulator is imposing restrictions on the lending of shares handed over to executives and key employees in strategic placements. This strategy has already yielded results: since the implementation of these restrictions in October, the total value of stocks lent by strategic investors has fallen by 40%.

Targeting Circumvention of Lock-Up Restrictions

The CSRC isn't stopping there. They are also planning to clamp down on the circumvention of lock-up restrictions. From March 18, securities finance companies will have to wait one day before they can provide borrowed shares from institutional investors to brokerages. This is a marked change from the previous rule that allowed immediate availability of these shares.

Stabilizing Measures Amid Market Decline

The latest measures from the CSRC follow a minor recovery last week when the MSCI China gauge recorded its first weekly gain of the year. This glimmer of hope came after the central bank announced a forthcoming reserve requirement ratio cut and targeted stimulus plans. However, the index is still down approximately 7% for 2024. The CSRC's actions are part of wider regulatory efforts aimed at ensuring market stability and curbing excessive speculation that could further amplify market declines.