China

China Greenlights Construction of Four New Nuclear Reactors

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
China Greenlights Construction of Four New Nuclear Reactors

In a significant development, China’s State Council has given the green light for the construction of four new Hualong One nuclear reactors. The approval, issued during a meeting led by Premier Li Qiang on December 29, encompasses two units at the Taipingling site in Guangdong province and two at the Jinqimen site in Zhejiang province. This decision propels the total number of nuclear power projects approved in 2023 to ten.

Taipingling Site: A Hub of Nuclear Power

The Taipingling plant is set to house a total of six Hualong One reactors, marking a critical milestone in China’s nuclear energy landscape. Cold functional tests are currently underway at Taipingling 1. These tests are designed to ensure the correct installation of safety components and verify the leak-tightness of the primary circuit. Unit 1 of the plant is slated to commence operations in 2025, followed by unit 2 in 2026.

Jinqimen Site: A New Addition to the National Plan

The Jinqimen plant’s first two units have earned a spot in the national plan after passing a comprehensive safety assessment. The responsibility of managing the construction and operation of the new plant lies with CNNC Zhejiang Energy Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

Progress in Other Nuclear Projects

Besides these approvals, significant strides have been made in the construction of other nuclear units across China. The inner and outer domes of the containment buildings at the Changjiang and Zhangzhou plants have been put in place. Meanwhile, the reactor pressure vessel at the Sanmen plant has been hoisted into position. The Sanmen plant is also expected to house two CAP1000 reactors, with construction kicking off in 2022 and operations anticipated to start in 2027 and 2028.

China Energy
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

