China

China Gears Up for Spring Festival Travel Rush with Enhanced Railway Services

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
As the calendar flips to January 12, 2024, the train ticket counters of China are buzzing with activity. The reason? The upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, also known as Chunyun, a period of frenetic movement that sees millions of people traversing the vast expanse of the country to celebrate the most significant holiday of the year with their families. This 40-day travel marathon, set to kick off on January 26 and culminating in the Spring Festival on February 10, marks the first peak travel season since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spring Festival Travel Rush: A Test for China’s Transportation Network

China’s transportation network, specifically its railway system, is bracing for the heightened travel demands. A surge in travelers, encompassing tourists, migrant workers, and students, is anticipated by China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. To handle the influx, the railway operator has ramped up its services, scheduling 12,700 daily trains before the festival and 12,800 daily trains after. Thanks to these measures, the railway network can expect to accommodate a 14.4 percent and 12.6 percent increase in passenger capacity before and after the festival, respectively, compared to pre-pandemic figures in 2019.

Advanced Railway Services and Infrastructure

China’s efforts to manage the travel rush extend beyond merely increasing the number of trains. In the past year, several new high-speed rail lines have been introduced to the network, significantly enhancing its capacity and efficiency. These new lines are expected to play a crucial role in ferrying an increasing number of passengers during the Spring Festival rush.

Revamping the Ticket Booking Experience

Recognizing the crucial role of ticket booking in shaping the passenger experience, the railway department has revamped its official railway ticket booking app, 12306. Upgrades to the app include an improved waitlist ticket purchasing function, increased flexibility in travel planning, and streamlined regulations for ticket changes. The 12306 app has also introduced new features to expedite the ticket purchasing process, including a ticket purchase requirement pre-fill function and a subscription reminder function.

As the Spring Festival fast approaches, China’s transportation network remains committed to ensuring that its citizens can travel home in a safe and orderly manner, all while providing them with a seamless and efficient travel experience.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

