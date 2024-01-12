China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season

China, the world’s most populous nation, stands at the threshold of a historic travel season. The upcoming Spring Festival, traditionally one of the most significant times for travel in the country, is projected to witness record-breaking numbers of travelers. As the nation’s travel authorities and tourism industry gear up for this massive surge, the stage is set for a vibrant period for domestic tourism and travel-related businesses.

A Robust Travel Sector

The expected boom in travel activities is a strong indicator of a recovering, if not robust, travel sector in China. With hundreds of millions of people anticipated to travel to their hometowns or for leisure trips, the China State Railway Group Co. Ltd. has arranged 12,700 trains per day leading up to the festival, and 12,800 trains thereafter. This meticulous planning ensures the railway network’s capacity to handle 14.4 percent more passengers before the festival and 12.6 percent more after the festival compared to 2019 levels.

A Surge in Air Travel

The aviation sector isn’t far behind. It is expected to accommodate an estimated 80 million passenger trips, a significant 44.9 percent surge compared to 2023. This massive influx of air travelers is not just confined to domestic routes. There is a high demand for international travel, with tickets to countries like Britain, Croatia, and Portugal already sold out. In fact, China expects both inbound and outbound trips to exceed 264 million visits this year, generating combined tourism revenue of a staggering $107 billion.

Domestic Tourism Thrives

At the heart of these developments is domestic tourism, expected to exceed 6 billion visits in 2024. The Spring Festival travel rush, known as Chunyun, is a time when hundreds of millions of people travel to reunite with friends and family. The accommodation of this travel rush with a 14.4% increase in transportation capacity before the festival and a 12.6% increase after the festival compared to pre-pandemic levels, is indicative of the resilience and robustness of the travel sector.

As the nation anticipates an unprecedented travel season, the preparations by various stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry reflect concerted efforts to accommodate the increased demand and ensure a smooth travel experience for the masses. The optimism and readiness for a busy travel period point to a promising future for the travel and tourism sectors, underlining their role in China’s economic recovery.