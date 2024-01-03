en English
China

China Focuses on Digital Literacy Among its Elderly Population

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
China Focuses on Digital Literacy Among its Elderly Population

China, home to a rapidly aging population, is addressing the issue of digital literacy among its elderly citizens by incorporating questions related to smartphone usage into a survey on population changes and labor force. The move underscores the nation’s intent to comprehend and bridge the digital divide that often leaves older citizens struggling with modern technology. This initiative is critical in informing decision-making processes, as well as guiding businesses in developing age-friendly digital products.

Understanding Digital Literacy Among the Elderly

The survey focused on individuals aged 60 and above, assessing their ability to use smartphones for various tasks, including chatting, making payments, shopping, and reading news. The implications of this data collection are considerable as China’s ageing population is substantial, with 280 million people over 60, comprising 19.8% of the total population.

Building a Digitally Inclusive Society

Yuan Xin, a demographer and vice-president of the China Population Association, emphasized the importance of building a digitally inclusive society. He acknowledged the inevitability of a digital divide and suggested that society should provide non-digital alternatives to ensure inclusivity and not leave out a significant portion of the population.

Promoting Age-Friendly Digital Technologies

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has introduced a plan to foster age-friendly digital technologies, aiming to enhance elderly citizens’ sense of achievement, happiness, and security. This comprehensive plan involves the development of over 100 smart products tailored for the elderly and measures to simplify access to digital services, such as voice assistants and elder modes. Furthermore, businesses, universities, and social organizations are encouraged to collaborate in innovating age-friendly technologies. The plan also includes maintaining offline service channels to assist the elderly in a digitally dominated world.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

