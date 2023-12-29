en English
China

China Faces Severe Weather Disruptions as Fog Engulfs Regions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:25 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:28 am EST
China Faces Severe Weather Disruptions as Fog Engulfs Regions

China is currently grappling with severe weather disruptions due to a dense fog and haze that has significantly impacted travel and visibility across multiple regions. On December 29, 2023, for the first time since 2017, China’s Central Meteorological Observatory issued a red alert for fog. This high-level alert spans regions from Hebei province in the north to southern Shanghai.

Impact on Transport and Public Life

The dense fog has led to the delay of over 600 flights and temporary suspension of transport services, including ferry routes and sections of highways. Visibility in some areas has dipped below 50 meters, forcing the residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. Landmarks, such as Shanghai’s Oriental Pearl Tower, have been veiled in a thick, grey shroud, underscoring the severity of the situation.

Causes and Anticipated Changes

This overwhelming fog is attributed to high humidity levels and poor atmospheric diffusion. It follows a string of extreme climate events in China within the past year, including harsh cold snaps and intense heatwaves. Experts predict an improvement in the transport services and overall situation from Saturday evening, when a cold wave of air is expected to lift the fog.

Addressing Public Concerns

The public has been advised to remain updated with weather and traffic advisories and to limit outdoor activities until the fog clears. Amidst the current crisis, it has become even more crucial for the citizens to remain updated and stay safe. The authorities have been proactive in addressing the issue and ensuring that the disruption is kept to a minimum.

As we navigate the final days of 2023, this extreme weather event in China stands as a stark reminder of the increasingly unpredictable nature of our planet’s climate. Whether it’s the fog in China, the conflict in Ukraine, or the political asylum for a Hong Kong activist, all these events are threads in the intricate tapestry of our global society. They are reminders of the interconnectedness of our world and the shared challenges we face.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

