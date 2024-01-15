en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China Expresses Readiness to Strengthen Ties with Arab League

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:52 am EST
China Expresses Readiness to Strengthen Ties with Arab League

In a recent meeting in Cairo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, concurrently serving as a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Political Bureau, expressed China’s readiness to strengthen ties with the Arab League (AL). The AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit reciprocated this sentiment, highlighting the desire for increased collaboration in various fields.

Best of China-Arab Relations

Wang Yi emphasized that the relationship between China and Arab nations is currently at its peak. This heightened rapport can be traced back to the consensus achieved at the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, back in 2022. He reiterated China’s commitment to bolstering practical cooperation with Arab countries and pointed to the upcoming 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum as a golden opportunity to do so.

A Shared Future

Wang’s vision of a China-Arab community with a shared future resonates with a notion of mutual growth and collaboration. The upcoming conference, set to be hosted by China, is perceived as a launchpad for new prospects and a catalyst for the bilateral relations. Wang referred to Arab states as ‘true friends and good partners’ of China, echoing China’s support for Arab nations to find strength in unity and maintain strategic independence.

Arab League’s Stand

On the other hand, Aboul-Gheit expressed the Arab League’s anticipation to utilize the ministerial conference as an effective platform to deepen cooperation with China. He confirmed the AL’s support for the one-China principle and the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy, rejecting double standards on human rights and Xinjiang issues, and interference in China’s internal affairs.

Joint Statement on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

The two sides also issued a joint statement on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They called for an immediate ceasefire and endorsed the two-state solution as the basis for any future settlement. They advocated an inclusive dialogue among Palestinian factions and an international peace conference to resume peace talks between Palestine and Israel. They also expressed concern about the escalation in the Red Sea, emphasizing the importance of respecting Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of international commercial routes in the region.

0
China International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
2 mins ago
Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in China Amid Fierce Competition
In an unprecedented move, Apple is implementing notable price cuts on its iPhones in China, dropping prices by as much as 500 yuan ($70). This significant gesture from the tech titan comes in response to increasing competitive pressure in the world’s largest smartphone market, marking a rare instance of Apple rolling out discounts, especially for
Apple Slashes iPhone Prices in China Amid Fierce Competition
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
15 mins ago
Guangzhou's Economic Milestone: On Track to Exceed 3 Trillion Yuan GDP in 2023
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
16 mins ago
CES 2024: A New Reality - Unveiling the Latest in XR Technology
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
6 mins ago
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
6 mins ago
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
10 mins ago
China Construction Bank's DIFC Branch Lists USD 600 Million Green Bond on Nasdaq Dubai
Latest Headlines
World News
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
33 seconds
Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
1 min
Digital Transformation in Healthcare: A Double-Edged Sword
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
1 min
The Importance of Hydration in Hot Weather: Health Experts Weigh In
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
2 mins
Bill Belichick: An NFL Legend Charts His Next Course
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
2 mins
Sultan Haitham bin Tarik's Royal Tour to Boost Development in Musandam Governorate
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
4 mins
Amazon Sale 2024: Top-Brand Water Purifiers at Up to 50% Off
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
5 mins
Australian Open 2024: Uncomfortable Seating Arrangement for Judds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
6 mins
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
6 mins
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
6 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app