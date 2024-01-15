China Expresses Readiness to Strengthen Ties with Arab League

In a recent meeting in Cairo, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, concurrently serving as a member of the Communist Party of China Central Committee’s Political Bureau, expressed China’s readiness to strengthen ties with the Arab League (AL). The AL Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit reciprocated this sentiment, highlighting the desire for increased collaboration in various fields.

Best of China-Arab Relations

Wang Yi emphasized that the relationship between China and Arab nations is currently at its peak. This heightened rapport can be traced back to the consensus achieved at the first China-Arab States Summit in Riyadh, back in 2022. He reiterated China’s commitment to bolstering practical cooperation with Arab countries and pointed to the upcoming 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum as a golden opportunity to do so.

A Shared Future

Wang’s vision of a China-Arab community with a shared future resonates with a notion of mutual growth and collaboration. The upcoming conference, set to be hosted by China, is perceived as a launchpad for new prospects and a catalyst for the bilateral relations. Wang referred to Arab states as ‘true friends and good partners’ of China, echoing China’s support for Arab nations to find strength in unity and maintain strategic independence.

Arab League’s Stand

On the other hand, Aboul-Gheit expressed the Arab League’s anticipation to utilize the ministerial conference as an effective platform to deepen cooperation with China. He confirmed the AL’s support for the one-China principle and the ‘One Country, Two Systems’ policy, rejecting double standards on human rights and Xinjiang issues, and interference in China’s internal affairs.

Joint Statement on Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

The two sides also issued a joint statement on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They called for an immediate ceasefire and endorsed the two-state solution as the basis for any future settlement. They advocated an inclusive dialogue among Palestinian factions and an international peace conference to resume peace talks between Palestine and Israel. They also expressed concern about the escalation in the Red Sea, emphasizing the importance of respecting Yemen’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and ensuring the safety of international commercial routes in the region.