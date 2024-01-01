en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:37 am EST
China Expresses Confidence in Its Economic Future Amid Global Challenges

In a recent commentary, China has expressed strong confidence in its future, anchored by the country’s tenacity and commitment to opening-up and economic resilience. Following nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions, China has re-engaged with the global community, underscored by President Xi Jinping’s 2024 New Year message.

China’s Global Re-engagement

The commentary notes several diplomatic events, such as the Third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and the China-Central Asia Summit, signaling China’s intention to share its vision with the world. These events have resulted in substantial Sino-foreign business agreements, including a significant $97.2 billion from the Belt and Road Forum in October.

Attracting Foreign Investment

To further improve its business environment, the State Council of China introduced 24 specific measures designed to attract foreign investment. A survey indicates that over 80 percent of foreign companies are satisfied with China’s business climate, and nearly 90 percent expect stable or increasing profits in the next five years.

China’s Economic Resilience

Despite global economic challenges, China’s GDP saw a strong growth rate of 5.2 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023. Furthermore, China has demonstrated its ability to innovate amidst external pressures, with Huawei’s release of its Mate 60 Pro smartphone featuring homegrown chip technology.

China’s leadership reaffirms its commitment to providing a better life for its people through continued opening-up, despite facing external challenges such as attempts by some countries to decouple their economies from China and remove it from global supply chains.

0
Business China Economy
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Canada Pension Plan Reform: A New Earnings Ceiling Introduced in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Micro Logistics Group Inc. Wins Legal Dispute Over Botched Move

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Baidu Faces Setback in Live-Streaming Expansion as Joyy Deal Expires

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024 X Corp: Unveiling Future-Focused Strategies and Making Waves in Tech Landscape

By Geeta Pillai

Middle-Class America's Rising Curiosity about Wealth Accumulation ...
@Business · 2 mins
Middle-Class America's Rising Curiosity about Wealth Accumulation ...
heart comment 0
2024 X Corp Faces EU Scrutiny, Unveils New Strategies, and Announces Merger

By Geeta Pillai

2024 X Corp Faces EU Scrutiny, Unveils New Strategies, and Announces Merger
Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenges

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan Grapples with Rising Inflation amid Global Economic Challenges
Stock Market Outlook: Potential Shakeup as 2024 Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Stock Market Outlook: Potential Shakeup as 2024 Begins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Bitcoin – Predictions and Influences

By Aqsa Younas Rana

2024: A Pivotal Year for Bitcoin - Predictions and Influences
Latest Headlines
World News
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
22 seconds
End of an Era: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Abdicate Throne
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
48 seconds
Premier League's Alex Scott Advocates for Increased Scouting in Guernsey and Jersey
Macron's New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France
1 min
Macron's New Year Address: A Year of Hope and Determination for France
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost
3 mins
Michigan Football Team Turns to Smelling Salts for Performance Boost
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
4 mins
Putin Warns Against Attempts to Intimidate Russia Amid Rising Tensions
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
5 mins
Putin's Controversial Remarks Stir Up Geopolitical Tensions
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
5 mins
NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
5 mins
Alex Scott's Dream Clash: A Childhood Fan Turned Professional Adversary
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
4 mins
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
9 mins
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
52 mins
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
2 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
2 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
3 hours
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
3 hours
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app