en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

China’s loan growth rate in December 2023 experienced a historic low, with the expansion of loans in Chinese currency recorded at 10.4%, according to the central bank. This sluggish growth rate is primarily attributed to weakened business confidence resulting in reduced borrowing demand. The slump in the property sector and soft domestic demand are significant contributors to this downturn.

Decelerating Loan Demand amidst Economic Uncertainty

The downturn in the real estate market has considerably reduced the need for mortgages. Simultaneously, companies are showing hesitation in investing due to the uncertain economic climate. Banks also display caution in lending to developers due to past defaults. Chinese financial institutions issued 1.2 trillion yuan of new loans in December, falling short of the anticipated 1.4 trillion yuan.

Expectations for Monetary Easing

This shortfall has led to heightened expectations for monetary easing, with speculations of a potential rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). While economists at Goldman Sachs see some positive aspects in the data, they acknowledge that the overall credit demand remains sluggish. This observation has led to suggestions for a cut in banks’ reserve requirements by the PBOC.

Deflation and Credit Growth

China is also grappling with deflation, with consumer prices recording their longest streak of deflation since 2009. Aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, grew 9.5% year-on-year in December, marking eight months of single-digit growth. Household medium- and long-term loans, indicative of housing market activity, increased by 147 billion yuan, indicating ongoing weak housing demand.

PBOC’s Efforts and Future Projections

The PBOC has recently made efforts to support the economy, infusing a record amount of cash through policy loans and funding to banks for housing and infrastructure projects. There are growing expectations for a rate cut after previous cuts did not alleviate deflation. The central bank aims to ensure sustainable credit growth in 2024. This is intended to stimulate corporate borrowing and money supply expansion, aligning credit growth with economic and inflation targets.

0
Asia China Economy
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
18 mins ago
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
In the annals of ancient literature, few texts have managed to transcend boundaries and cultures as the Ramayana, an epic born in the Indian subcontinent, yet narrated in over 300 versions across the globe. From the Valmiki Ramayana penned in Sanskrit in the 8th century BC to the Hikayat Seri Rama of Malaysia presenting a
The Ramayana's Global Legacy: Cultural Adaptations and Political Influence
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
3 hours ago
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
4 hours ago
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
30 mins ago
WHO Endorses Frameworks Integrating Behavioural Sciences into Health Strategies
China Demands Action Following Papua New Guinea Riots: A Geopolitical Quagmire
3 hours ago
China Demands Action Following Papua New Guinea Riots: A Geopolitical Quagmire
Myanmar Gears Up for National Population and Housing Census in 2024
3 hours ago
Myanmar Gears Up for National Population and Housing Census in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
23 seconds
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza
51 seconds
UK Peer Stirs Controversy: Links Houthi Attacks to Israeli Actions in Gaza
Political Shake-Up in Ghana: Youth Defectors Bolster NDC Strength in Ketu North
55 seconds
Political Shake-Up in Ghana: Youth Defectors Bolster NDC Strength in Ketu North
Bhaichung Bhutia on India's Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions
59 seconds
Bhaichung Bhutia on India's Football Prospects and Olympic Ambitions
Jackson Sellars: The Inspiring Journey of Page's HAECO Hero
2 mins
Jackson Sellars: The Inspiring Journey of Page's HAECO Hero
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions
3 mins
SKSSF Vice President Sathar Panthaloor's Remarks Stir Controversy Amidst Internal Tensions
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
3 mins
Russia Decries U.S. Plan to Seize Frozen Assets as '21st Century Piracy'
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
5 mins
Privileges Committee Recommends Revoking Suspension of Three Congress Members
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
5 mins
The Unseen Health Threats of Neglected Dental Hygiene
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
5 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
6 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
6 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
6 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app