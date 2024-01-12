China Experiences Record Low Loan Growth Amid Economic Uncertainty

China’s loan growth rate in December 2023 experienced a historic low, with the expansion of loans in Chinese currency recorded at 10.4%, according to the central bank. This sluggish growth rate is primarily attributed to weakened business confidence resulting in reduced borrowing demand. The slump in the property sector and soft domestic demand are significant contributors to this downturn.

Decelerating Loan Demand amidst Economic Uncertainty

The downturn in the real estate market has considerably reduced the need for mortgages. Simultaneously, companies are showing hesitation in investing due to the uncertain economic climate. Banks also display caution in lending to developers due to past defaults. Chinese financial institutions issued 1.2 trillion yuan of new loans in December, falling short of the anticipated 1.4 trillion yuan.

Expectations for Monetary Easing

This shortfall has led to heightened expectations for monetary easing, with speculations of a potential rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). While economists at Goldman Sachs see some positive aspects in the data, they acknowledge that the overall credit demand remains sluggish. This observation has led to suggestions for a cut in banks’ reserve requirements by the PBOC.

Deflation and Credit Growth

China is also grappling with deflation, with consumer prices recording their longest streak of deflation since 2009. Aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, grew 9.5% year-on-year in December, marking eight months of single-digit growth. Household medium- and long-term loans, indicative of housing market activity, increased by 147 billion yuan, indicating ongoing weak housing demand.

PBOC’s Efforts and Future Projections

The PBOC has recently made efforts to support the economy, infusing a record amount of cash through policy loans and funding to banks for housing and infrastructure projects. There are growing expectations for a rate cut after previous cuts did not alleviate deflation. The central bank aims to ensure sustainable credit growth in 2024. This is intended to stimulate corporate borrowing and money supply expansion, aligning credit growth with economic and inflation targets.