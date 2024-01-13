China Dismisses Taiwan’s Election Outcome: Implications and Reactions

China has dismissed the outcome of Taiwan’s recent elections, expressing that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) does not reflect mainstream public opinion. The DPP, led by Lai Ching-te, won the presidential election, capturing over 40% of the popular vote. However, Beijing maintains that the election results do not alter the fundamental dynamics of cross-strait relations or the shared aspiration to strengthen ties between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing’s View on Taiwan’s Election

Beijing perceives the elections in Taiwan as a critical choice between peace and war, prosperity and decline. It steadfastly asserts that reunification with the mainland is a historical inevitability. Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing labels as a proponent of Taiwanese independence, is regarded as a dangerous separatist. This stance is rooted in China’s consistent claim of sovereignty over Taiwan since the Chinese Nationalist Party (Kuomintang) retreated to the island after losing the Chinese civil war in 1949.

Implication of the Election Results

The outcome of the elections is expected to significantly influence China’s approach towards Taiwan. The election results could potentially heighten tensions between the U.S. and China, with the Biden administration pledging to send an unofficial delegation of former U.S. officials to Taiwan, a move that has sparked an angry response from China. Furthermore, the election outcome could have far-reaching implications for the security of the broader Indo-Pacific region.

Reaction within Taiwan

Despite the DPP losing control of Taiwan’s parliament, Lai pledged to work with opposition parties for the benefit of the people. The election reflects the vibrancy of Taiwan’s young democracy, with voters including many from the large international diaspora making the journey back to cast their ballots in person. However, the DPP’s victory has been met with resistance from China, which insists that the election results reveal that the DPP cannot represent the mainstream public opinion on Taiwan, and reaffirms its commitment to national reunification.