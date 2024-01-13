en English
China

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST
China Dismisses Taiwan’s Election Outcome as DPP Secures Presidency

China has downplayed the recent electoral outcomes in Taiwan, where the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) failed to secure a majority. The elections which saw Lai Ching-te, the DPP’s candidate, succeed in the presidential race with over 40% of the vote, were dismissed by Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council. Chen posited that the election results do not mirror the mainstream public sentiment and would not alter the ‘basic pattern’ of cross-Strait relations or the mutual aspirations for closer ties among people on both sides.

Implications of the Election Outcome

Chinese President Xi Jinping perceives Taiwan’s reunification with mainland China as a matter of historical inevitability and has dubbed Lai a ‘stubborn worker for Taiwan independence’ and a ‘dangerous separatist.’ China continues to stake its claim on Taiwan, which has been self-governing since the retreat of the Chinese Nationalist Party to the island in 1949 following the Chinese civil war. The aftermath of Taiwan’s elections will likely shape China’s strategy towards the island, U.S.-China relations, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

A Closer Look at the Election Result

Despite Beijing’s warnings and arm-twisting tactics, Taiwanese voters leaned towards the party advocating for the island’s separate identity, pushing the island further away from China’s unification dream. Lai Ching-te, viewed by Beijing as a staunch separatist, will steer Taiwan, further indicating the island’s desire to guard its de facto independence. However, Lai’s victory was met with a blunt message from U.S. President Joe Biden, who clarified that the U.S. does not endorse independence for Taiwan, favoring dialogue between Taipei and Beijing instead.

Reactions and Expectations

Analysts and diplomats predict an increase in pressure on Taiwan from Beijing ahead of the mid-May inauguration. Prior to the election, Beijing had branded Lai a warmonger, threatening Taiwan. The DPP’s loss of its parliamentary majority, making it challenging for Lai to enact legislation, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. On the other hand, the U.S. congratulated Lai and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the cross-Strait region.

As the dust settles on the election, the world waits with bated breath to see how China will respond. It is a delicate balance: Beijing has previously demonstrated its displeasure through missile launches and military exercises, but it is also wary of provoking either Lai or Washington.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

