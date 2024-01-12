en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

China Demands Action Following Papua New Guinea Riots: A Geopolitical Quagmire

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
China Demands Action Following Papua New Guinea Riots: A Geopolitical Quagmire

The serene serenity of Papua New Guinea has been disrupted by a wave of unrest. Chinese-owned establishments have found themselves at the heart of the chaos, as local riots spiraled into looting and violence, leading to the injury of several Chinese nationals. This incident has not only shed light on the potential tension between local populations and foreign enterprises but also raised concerns about the treatment of foreign nationals.

China’s Call for Justice

In response to the turmoil, the Chinese government has called upon Papua New Guinea’s authorities to take robust action against those responsible. The Chinese government’s swift response underscores its determination to safeguard its citizens and interests overseas. It has stressed the need for a harsh penalty for the culprits, insisting that it is crucial to ensure the safety and security of foreign nationals and their properties.

The Pressure on Papua New Guinean Government

This demand from one of the world’s most potent nations puts significant pressure on the Papua New Guinean government. It is now incumbent upon them to address the situation effectively, bring the perpetrators to justice, and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The international spotlight on this issue magnifies the need for swift and decisive action.

Complex Geopolitical Considerations

The incident in Papua New Guinea goes beyond the immediate violence. The Chinese embassy issued a warning to its citizens, drawing attention to the intricate geopolitical considerations at play. The implications of this unrest are far-reaching, affecting the socio-economic fabric of Papua New Guinea and its relations with foreign nations, particularly China. The treatment of Chinese nationals and businesses during these riots has implications for international diplomacy and foreign policy, making it a global concern.

0
Asia China Security
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
17 mins ago
Myanmar Gears Up for National Population and Housing Census in 2024
In the pursuit of accurate population statistics and a clear vision of future demographic and socio-economic trends, Myanmar has announced its plans for a comprehensive national population and housing census for the year 2024. The data collection phase is expected to roll out between October 1 and October 15, 2023, as reported by the state-run
Myanmar Gears Up for National Population and Housing Census in 2024
China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season
2 hours ago
China Gears Up for Record-Breaking Spring Festival Travel Season
Decoding Humboldt's Enigma: Unraveling the Mystery of Mountain Biodiversity
2 hours ago
Decoding Humboldt's Enigma: Unraveling the Mystery of Mountain Biodiversity
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
20 mins ago
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
1 hour ago
Vietnam and Indonesia: An Alliance Forging Ahead in Trade and Territorial Defense
China's Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown
1 hour ago
China's Annual Export Decline: A Seven-Year First Amidst Global Economic Slowdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
40 seconds
Israel Retaliates by Reducing Essential Goods to West Bank Amid Genocide Accusations
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
2 mins
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
5 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
5 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
7 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
7 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
8 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
8 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
9 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app