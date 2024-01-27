China Debunks US Claims on Space Militarization, Pledges for Peaceful Outer Space

In an unfolding tussle of global powers over celestial territory, Wang Wenbin, a Chinese official, staunchly refuted a recent US Space Force report that alleged China and Russia are developing counter-space weapons to challenge satellite operations. This reaction came during a media briefing where Wang expressed criticism towards the United States for advancing military capabilities in outer space, which he said escalates the militarization of space and fosters great-power rivalry.

US Allegations and China's Counter

According to the US Space Force report, China and Russia allegedly possess weaponized satellites, with China's satellite inspection and repair systems potentially functioning as weapons. The report also claimed that China is developing lasers capable of permanently damaging sensors on US satellites, while Russia's orbital anti-satellites boast kinetic kill capabilities. These allegations, Wang argued, are attempts to cast China as a threat in space to justify US military expansion and hegemony.

China's Stance on Space

Wang emphasized China's dedication to the peaceful use of outer space, opposing the notion of an arms race in the great expanse. China advocates for the formulation of legal instruments to govern space arms through international negotiations, aiming to uphold peace and security in outer space. Wang accused the US of tracking and getting dangerously close to other nations' spacecraft, heightening the risk of collision and demonstrating irresponsibility.

A Plea for Responsible Actions

In a call for responsible conduct, Wang urged the United States to cease the spread of disinformation and halt military build-up and preparation for war in space. He underscored the need for the US to take responsibility for its actions, warning that designating outer space as a battlefield only leads to the weaponization of peace and increases the potential for conflict among global powers.