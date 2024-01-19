China Calls for Non-Discriminatory Business Climate in India Amidst Border Peace Talks

In a recent development, Beijing has urged New Delhi to foster a transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies operating in India, reflecting China's aspirations for a stable and open investment climate. This plea comes in the wake of statements by a senior Indian industrial policy official hinting at a possible easing of scrutiny on Chinese investments, conditional on the continued peace along the India-China border.

Advertisment

Context of the Call

The relationship between India and China has been tense due to ongoing border disputes, leading India to impose stricter controls on Chinese investments. The official's comments suggest a potential shift in policy, hinging on the maintenance of border tranquility. In response, China has made a public appeal to India, underscoring its desire for a non-discriminatory and open investment environment for Chinese businesses looking to expand or sustain their operations in the Indian market.

China's Concerns and Expectations

Advertisment

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman expressed concerns about India's alleged discriminatory measures and selective law enforcement against Chinese companies. The call for a fair business environment is a clear indication of China's growing apprehension about the hurdles its companies might face in the Indian market.

Current State of the India-China Border

Despite the tension, the overall situation of the India-China border remains stable. Beijing continues to urge New Delhi to create a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies. The ultimate resolution of these issues will undoubtedly have significant implications for the future of India-China relations, as well as for the many Chinese businesses operating in India.