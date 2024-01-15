China Calls for Deepened Trade Ties with Belgium, EU; Urges Relaxed Restrictions on High-Tech Exports

Chinese Commerce Minister, Wang Wentao has made a compelling case for the strengthening of economic ties between China and Belgium, as well as between China and the European Union (EU). During a roundtable in Beijing with Belgian enterprise representatives, Wang laid the groundwork for an enhanced collaboration, particularly in the realm of advanced technology sectors. This move is seen as an effort to foster a healthy trade environment, potentially easing some of the tensions that have emerged due to trade barriers and restrictions.

Advertisment

Emphasis on Economic and Trade Relations

Wang emphasized the significance China attaches to China-EU economic and trade relations and expressed China's eagerness to expand cooperation with the EU. He urged the EU to relax export restrictions on high-tech products and voiced opposition to the EU's anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicles. These statements reflect China's readiness to support the global reduction of emissions with its high-quality renewable energy products.

Boosting Cooperation in Advanced Technology Sectors

Advertisment

During the roundtable discussion, Wang underscored the potential in digital and innovation sectors and called for a balanced trade relationship. His advocacy for relaxed export controls on high-tech goods points towards a desire to deepen bilateral and multilateral ties, especially in the field of advanced technology.

Belgian Enterprises Express Confidence in China

Belgian companies at the roundtable expressed strong confidence in China's economic trajectory and its commercial landscape. They showed enthusiasm about deepening economic and trade cooperation with China, which reflects a mutual interest in strengthening ties between Belgium, Europe, and China. This shared sentiment indicates a positive step towards fostering a mutually beneficial trade environment that promotes growth and stability.