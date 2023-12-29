China Braces for Surge in New Year Travel with Resumption of Flights and Relaxed Visa Policies

As the echoes of the pandemic blur in the rearview mirror, China’s aviation market is gearing up for a significant surge in travel during the 2024 New Year holiday. An estimated 1.56 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips are predicted, marking a more than fivefold increase compared to the previous year. This volume reflects 90 percent of the travel volume witnessed in 2019, as revealed by the National Immigration Administration (NIA).

Major Airports Brace for Increased Travel

Major Chinese airports, including the Beijing Capital International Airport, the Shanghai Pudong International Airport, and the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, are projected to shoulder the weight of these trips with daily averages of 33,000, 68,000, and 34,000 respectively. The rise in travel is attributed to the resumption of flights and relaxed visa policies that have encouraged international travel.

Visa-Free Policies and Resumption of Flights Spur Travel

Indeed, the lure of visa-free entry has played a significant role in this travel boom. Chinese citizens now enjoy visa-free entry to countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, spurring on an ‘explosive surge’ in outbound tourism. Additionally, China’s own visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, Germany, and four other nations has contributed to a rebound in inbound travel.

Significant Traffic Expected at Regional Ports

Furthermore, significant passenger traffic is anticipated between Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions. The ports of Gongbei, Luohu, and Futian are expected to manage a daily average of 320,000, 190,000, and 180,000 trips respectively. Efficient customs clearance and border control have been put in place to facilitate seamless travel experiences during this surge.

As China prepares for this substantial increase in travel, the resilience of its aviation and railway systems will be tested. However, with measures in place for efficient customs clearance and border control, the country stands poised to handle the surge, reflecting the resilience of its transportation infrastructure and the renewed vibrancy of its tourism sector.