China Boosts Crude Oil Import Quotas by 60% for 2024: Implications for Global Oil Markets

In a landmark development, China has markedly ramped up its crude oil import quotas for 2024. The figure, a staggering 179.01 million metric tons, signifies a roughly 60% leap from the initial batch of 111.82 million tons issued for 2023. This considerable augmentation is set to empower refiners, particularly independent processing facilities, to more effectively strategize their crude acquisitions and annual production.

A Strategic Allocation

This allocation, equivalent to the entire quotas issued in quadruple batches in 2023, includes full-year quotas for certain refiners. This enhances their capability to arrange raw material purchases and production schedules in a more efficient manner. This strategic move comes as a respite after a shortage of import quotas towards the end of 2023 led to a dip in Chinese crude oil imports and a decline in prices for Middle Eastern crude grades.

Implications for the Global Market

The surge in quota comes at a time when China braces for the inauguration of a significant refinery, Yulong in Shandong. Although this move offers improved visibility for refiners, China might still allocate additional quotas for 2024. This development in China’s oil import strategy is under the close watch of industry analysts and could have significant repercussions for global oil markets.

Global Oil Dynamics

The scenario is closely monitored by the market as these independent refiners now represent over a third of total imports into the world’s largest buyer. Projecting ahead, international oil prices are likely to hover near $80 a barrel in 2024, with geopolitical tensions possibly providing support. On the global front, Nigeria aspires to achieve an annual oil and condensates production target of 2.6 million barrels per day by 2026. In another development, Rongsheng Petrochemical is in discussions with Saudi Aramco for the Chinese firm to acquire a 50% stake in the Saudi company’s refining unit. U.S. energy titan ExxonMobil Corp has officially withdrawn from the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq, transferring its operations to PetroChina as the lead contractor.