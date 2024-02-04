China Bolsters Listed Firms and State-Owned Enterprises Amid Market Concerns

Chinese provincial governments, including Yunan, Fujian, Shandong, and Hubei, in a concerted drive to stabilize the capital markets, are dispatching special teams to listed firms. These teams are mandated to aid in their development and navigate challenges. This initiative is a vital part of a broader governmental strategy, underscored by Vice Premier He Lifeng's call for heightened support to listed firms.

Boosting State-Owned Enterprises

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) is launching a novel mechanism to applaud state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that outperform national economic growth in their evaluations. This mechanism encompasses the assessment of market value management and the performance review of centrally owned listed SOEs.

Increased Vigilance on Securities Violations

Adding another layer to the regulatory framework, the Supreme People's Procuratorate is escalating scrutiny on securities violations to safeguard investor interests. This intensified vigilance was recently manifested in the arrest of Liu Lixian, a former member of the Communist Party of China committee of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, on bribery charges.

Xi Jinping's Anti-Corruption Drive

The arrest is in line with President Xi Jinping's commitment to a comprehensive anti-corruption drive across an array of sectors. The primary objective of this campaign is to eliminate concealed risks in areas susceptible to corruption due to the concentration of power and capital. The scale of the campaign is apparent in the fact that over 100 financial officials were probed for corruption last year.

These measures, aimed at bolstering the economy and listed firms, include ceasing the lending of specific shares for short selling, easing home buying restrictions in major cities, providing funding support for housing projects, and reducing the reserve requirement ratio to release long-term liquidity. This suite of efforts seeks to assist the economy and placate investors amidst apprehensions about economic growth and market stability.