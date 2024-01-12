China Backs Somalia in Diplomatic Dispute with Ethiopia Over Controversial Port Deal

In a striking development, China has vocally backed Somalia in its escalating diplomatic dispute with Ethiopia over a contentious port deal. This disagreement, brimming with regional, political, and economic implications, revolves around a controversial deal that seeks to develop a port in the disputed Somali region, a move Somalia asserts infringes upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China Sides with Somalia

The Chinese government, in a clear demonstration of its strategic interest in the Horn of Africa, has expressed its support for Somalia’s unity, independence, and territorial integrity. The Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that Somaliland, the breakaway region in question, is an integral part of Somalia, thereby aligning with Somalia’s view of the port deal as an illegitimate violation of its sovereignty.

Somalia-Ethiopia Dispute Over Port Deal

On the flip side, Ethiopia, a landlocked nation heavily reliant on its neighbors for access to sea routes, defends the port deal as a strategic necessity for its economy and within the purview of international law. The deal involves leasing 20 kilometers of coast in Somaliland to Ethiopia, a move that has ruffled feathers and stoked concerns about regional stability and sovereignty.

Geopolitical Implications of the Dispute

China’s stance in this dispute not only signifies its strategic interests but also underscores the broader geopolitical ramifications of this conflict. With its support for Somalia, Beijing could potentially influence the dynamics of international diplomacy in the region, impacting future economic and infrastructural projects. The East African trade bloc IGAD is set to meet to discuss this issue, which has drawn attention from multiple international players, including the United States, European Union, African Union, Arab League, Egypt, and Turkey, all calling for respect for Somalia’s sovereignty.