China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes

Chinese experts have underscored that China finds itself at a pivotal stage in its development journey amidst momentous global changes. Over the recent decades, China’s stellar growth was buoyed by a stable and peaceful external environment. However, this environment is now under threat, necessitating China to independently cultivate favorable conditions for its sustained development.

A Time of Significant Interactions and Events

A series of events highlight this crucial period for China. The country’s leadership, including President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials such as Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, paid tribute to national heroes on China’s 10th Martyrs’ Day during a ceremony in Tian’anmen Square, Beijing, on September 30, 2023. Additionally, a significant meeting was held between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden at the Filoli Estate in California on November 15, 2023, indicating ongoing international dialogue.

China’s New Development Model

Within the country, the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) is set to take place in Shanghai, showcasing China’s new development model, openness, and contributions to global welfare. President Xi Jinping’s participation in international forums, such as sending a written speech to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, and external perspectives, including the British government’s white paper expressing concerns over China’s increasing global influence, underscore the complexity of the geopolitical landscape.

High-Quality Development at the Core

China is emphasizing high-quality development as the essential principle of its modernization efforts. This strategic focus is a clear indication of China’s intent to navigate through this pivotal stage. The country’s economy, despite challenges such as a property crisis, weak spending, and high youth unemployment, is expected to hit its official growth target of around 5% this year. However, economists caution that 2024 looks threatening and the country may confront decades of stagnation thereafter. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) shares this pessimistic longer-term outlook, predicting China’s growth rate to progressively decline to 3.5% in 2028. Despite these projections, some economists believe that Chinese GDP growth will stay above zero in the rest of the 2020s. Nonetheless, the declining population and fertility rate in China could pose significant long-term challenges for the economy’s growth potential.

