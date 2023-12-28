en English
China

China Assures Support for Submarine Cables in South China Sea Amid Global Concerns

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:00 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:12 am EST
China Assures Support for Submarine Cables in South China Sea Amid Global Concerns

In an address designed to assuage mounting global concern, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, responded to media concerns regarding an alleged delay in the issuance of permits for the installation of international submarine cables in the South China Sea. Mao Ning assured that China has maintained a supportive stance towards other nations and telecommunication firms seeking to install such cables within waters under China’s jurisdiction.

Countering Claims of Delays

Mao Ning’s statement comes in the wake of increasing claims that Chinese authorities have been lethargic in granting permission for the installation of cables pivotal to the global communication infrastructure. These allegations have cast a pall of uncertainty over the region’s pivotal role in global telecommunication.

(Also Read: China’s Technological Leap: Building Computing Hub Node in Gansu)

The South China Sea: A Hotbed of Disputes

The South China Sea region has long been the epicenter of territorial disputes. The laying of submarine cables, which cradle an estimated 99% of intercontinental internet traffic, has become a tender issue due to the strategic weight these communication links carry. The assertion from China’s Foreign Ministry, therefore, holds a significant place in the discourse surrounding the geopolitics of the region.

(Also Read: China: A Rising Prominence in the Global Financial Landscape)

Clarifying China’s Position

The remarks by Mao Ning are intended to provide clarity on China’s position on this matter. The assurance of China’s cooperation aims to placate international stakeholders, reminding them that China is committed to facilitating the expansion of worldwide telecommunications infrastructure. The message is clear: China is a cooperative player in the global telecommunication arena, not a stumbling block.

As nations vie for control of submarine cables and tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon continue to pour resources into submarine cable projects, the geopolitical chessboard surrounding the submarine cable industry continues to be a theatre of power plays. The outcome of these maneuvers will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the global balance of power and the world economy.

China International Relations
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

