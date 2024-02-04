The China-ASEAN Year of People-to-People Exchanges, a landmark event underlining the strengthening of cultural and economic ties between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has been making headlines recently. As a testament to the deep-rooted historical connections dating back over a millennium, this partnership has seen significant strides since China commenced a dialogue with ASEAN in 1991 and officially joined the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia in 2003.

Shared Values and Prosperous Partnership

The bedrock of this cooperation lies in the shared values of equality, harmony, and prosperity, with conscious efforts directed towards enhancing understanding and trust. A key element fostering this alliance is China's Belt and Road Initiative, which has underscored the fruits of collaboration through projects like the China-Laos Railway and the Indonesia Jakarta-Bandung High-Speed Railway.

Cultural Exchanges and Economic Impact

Moreover, the relationship has seen a bloom in cultural exchanges, education initiatives, tourism, innovation, and media exchanges. The establishment of sister city relationships has greatly augmented mutual understanding. The visa-free policies between China and certain ASEAN countries, alongside measures under the China-ASEAN Year of People-to-people Exchanges, are set to further expedite cultural recovery post the pandemic.

The economic repercussions of the China-ASEAN partnership are substantial. Their combined output represents a significant portion of the global economy, thereby contributing to global economic recovery.

Principles of Amity and Inclusiveness

China's diplomacy is characterized by principles of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. This stands in contrast to Western concepts of 'hegemony' and 'clash of civilizations'. The emphasis is on Asian values and the Global Civilization Initiative, with the intent to promote harmonious coexistence and win-win cooperation. This fosters regional peace, stability, unity, and cooperation.

The China-ASEAN Year of People-to-people Exchanges is regarded as a milestone to deepen the traditional friendship and further integrate the China-ASEAN community with a shared future. It signifies a new era of cooperation and mutual growth, marking a new chapter in the annals of their shared history.