en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

China Ascends as World’s Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:00 pm EST
China Ascends as World’s Largest Car Exporter: Analyzing Global Auto Industry Implications

In a significant shift in the global automotive landscape, China has become the world’s largest exporter of automobiles, overtaking Japan in 2023. The country’s production and sales soared past 30 million units for the first time, marking a historic milestone in China’s automotive journey.

China’s Rise to the Top

China’s ascendancy in the arena of car exports is largely attributed to the success of its homegrown automaker, BYD. The launch of the BYD Explorer No. 1, a cargo ship specifically designed for vehicle exports, forms a crucial part of the brand’s growth strategy. The ship, capable of transporting up to 7,000 vehicles, is now en route to Europe, showcasing China’s burgeoning presence in the global market. However, this success has triggered a reaction from European governments, who are now considering subsidizing their own industry and imposing tariffs against Chinese automakers.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

China exported a staggering 5.26 million vehicles in 2023, focusing primarily on developing markets such as Russia and Mexico, while also making significant inroads in the European market. In terms of brands, the BYD brand emerged as a frontrunner, selling over 3 million vehicles and entering the top 10 car manufacturers worldwide. The sales of electric cars and plug-in hybrids in China also witnessed substantial growth, with BYD overtaking Tesla in battery vehicle sales in the last quarter of the previous year.

The Future of China’s Auto Industry

Looking ahead, China’s automobile exports are anticipated to dominate in both quantity and value. The country is expected to sell an estimated 31 million units in 2024, with exports rising to around 5.5 million vehicles. This data underscores China’s emergence as a global auto export powerhouse, a position solidified by its fleet of nimble electric car makers. Chinese automakers have aggressively expanded exports, particularly of electric vehicles, targeting markets in Russia, Southeast Asia, Europe, and Australia. The share of new-energy vehicles in total sales hit 36% in 2023, with Fitch Ratings predicting a rise to 42%-45% in 2024.

While China’s ascendancy in the world of auto exports is undoubtedly impressive, it also presents a set of challenges and opportunities. With the European Union opening a trade investigation into Chinese subsidies for electric vehicles, the nation’s rising influence in the global auto market invites scrutiny. However, this also offers an opportunity for China to demonstrate its commitment to fair trade practices while continuing to drive innovation in the automotive industry.

0
Automotive Business China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
27 mins ago
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance
In the heart of North Texas, as a severe winter blast looms on the horizon, auto repair shops are buzzing with activity. Among them, ESS Fleet Service in Dallas, owned by Malek Samadian, has encountered a noticeable increase in last-minute repair appointments. Texans, renowned for their struggles with winter car preparation, are scrambling to brace
North Texas Gears Up for Winter: Auto Repair Shops and AAA Offer Crucial Guidance
Unprovoked Firearm Incident at NSW Medical Center; Preview of 2024's Hottest Supercar
2 hours ago
Unprovoked Firearm Incident at NSW Medical Center; Preview of 2024's Hottest Supercar
STEYR's Plus Tractor Series Shines at 2024 German Design Awards
2 hours ago
STEYR's Plus Tractor Series Shines at 2024 German Design Awards
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
1 hour ago
HSV GTSR W1 Fetches More Than Double Its Original Price at Auction
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
1 hour ago
Asiastar Gears Up to Enter Australian Commercial Vehicle Market with New Electric Vans
Porsche Macan EV Sets New Standards in Highway Range Test
1 hour ago
Porsche Macan EV Sets New Standards in Highway Range Test
Latest Headlines
World News
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
4 mins
New Opposition Leader Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Government Accountability in Uganda
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
10 mins
2024 Elections: The Democracy Challenge of Prioritizing Climate Change
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
11 mins
UK Prime Minister Sanctions Pre-Election Talks: A Signal of an Impending General Election?
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
11 mins
Poland Reflects on Pivotal Historical Anniversaries and Athletic Milestones in 2024
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
13 mins
Essex County Council Criticized for Paying Comedian to Run Covid-19 Facebook Page Amidst Tax Hike
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
13 mins
Bipartisan Spending Deal Under Threat as House Conservatives Push for Renegotiation
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
17 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Shares Battle with Brain Cancer
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
18 mins
Jill Biden Defends Son Hunter, Criticizes Trump, Addresses Concerns Over President Biden's Age
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
19 mins
House Republicans Accused of Spreading Conspiracies and Threatening Witnesses
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
7 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
8 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
8 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
9 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
10 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
11 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
12 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
13 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app