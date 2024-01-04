en English
China

China Ascends as Global Intellectual Property Powerhouse

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:21 pm EST
China Ascends as Global Intellectual Property Powerhouse

In a testament to its innovation prowess, China has emerged as a global intellectual property (IP) powerhouse, marking its strong presence in the global innovation landscape. This assertion comes from Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin who attributed China’s rise in IP to its unyielding commitment to international patent cooperation and rigorous IP protection measures. It is noteworthy that China, in its three decades of membership in the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), has led the world in international patent applications via the PCT for four consecutive years.

China’s Innovation Fueled by Patented Technology

China’s innovation strategy hinges heavily on patented technology, underlining the importance of high-quality and efficient IP in propelling innovation. The country outshines others in global patent applications for solar cells, reinforcing its claim to leadership in green and low-carbon industries. Additionally, new-energy vehicle manufacturers in China collectively hold over 100,000 valid global patents. In a bid to foster a market-driven, legally sound, and globally competitive business landscape, China has extended its IP sector to international participants.

Foreign Recognition of China’s IP Protections

Over the past decade, 115 Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries have made 253,000 patent filings in China. These figures underscore a growing recognition of China’s IP protections by foreign investors. To maintain an open and balanced IP approach, China has seen a rise in valid foreign invention patents. The country is resolute in promoting fair global IP governance and ensuring that innovation yields benefits for people worldwide.

China’s Innovation Strides Acknowledged Globally

The Global Innovation Index (GII) 2023 has lauded China’s innovation strides, ranking it 12th globally. It is worth noting that three of China’s tech clusters have garnered a place among the world’s top five. These significant achievements cement China’s position on the global IP stage, demonstrating its unyielding commitment to fostering an environment conducive to innovation and stringent IP protection.

China
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

