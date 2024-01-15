China Approves Graphite Export by South Korea’s Posco Future M Amid Broader Restrictions

In a pivotal move that defies broader restrictions on exports, the Chinese government has granted permission to Posco Future M, South Korea’s sole manufacturer of anode materials for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, to export graphite. This decision comes despite the onset of export curbs announced in early December and marks the first approval of its kind granted to Posco Future M since the introduction of these curbs.

Graphite: A Key Ingredient

Graphite serves as a crucial component in the manufacturing of anodes, integral parts of EV batteries. The permission to export this vital ingredient could potentially have far-reaching implications for the Korean EV battery sector, given the significance of Posco Future M in this industry.

Posco Future M: A Significant Player

Posco Future M holds a substantial role within South Korea’s EV battery industry as the supplier of anodes to the country’s three major battery manufacturers: LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, and SK On. The recent approval from China is a positive development for the company, potentially impacting the broader Korean EV battery sector.

China’s Case-By-Case Export Review

Amid the broader export restrictions, Chinese authorities have adopted a case-by-case review approach. The approval granted to Posco Future M is a perfect example of this methodology, suggesting that despite overarching export curbs, certain exceptions may be made depending on the necessity and impact of the export in question.