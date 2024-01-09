China Applauds Nanchang Destroyer’s Performance Against Foreign Military Threats

In a recent public announcement, China expressed appreciation for the performance of the Nanchang, a Type 055 Renhai class destroyer, for its significant role in military exercises and countering foreign military provocations. The Nanchang, one of the most advanced vessels in the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy, demonstrated impressive capabilities in maintaining combat status for over 20 days during a training mission with the aircraft carrier Liaoning in the western Pacific in 2022.

Confronting Foreign Military Provocations

The Nanchang found itself in the midst of an operation where it faced a carrier formation from an unidentified foreign country. China’s state broadcaster, CCTV, reported that the destroyer not only withstood the confrontation but expanded defensive depth and ensured maneuver space, effectively safeguarding the carrier formation. Crew member Zhou Yinlong revealed that the Nanchang’s early warning and detection systems successfully tracked and locked onto foreign military aircraft throughout their advances, countering the provocations with resolute strength.

Training and Tactical Development

As part of its routine training, the Nanchang recently completed as many as 40 training courses in three days, aimed at refining its tactics and methods. The advanced destroyer, designed and developed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, is equipped with state-of-the-art air-defense, anti-missile, anti-ship, and anti-submarine weaponry, and flaunts stealth capabilities.

Transition to Fourth-Generation Destroyers

The commissioning of the Nanchang marked a significant progression for the PLA Navy, transitioning from third-generation to fourth-generation destroyers. Sailor Yu Tao expressed that the warship underwent numerous exercises to test its situational awareness and successfully carried out tasks within aircraft carrier formations, demonstrating the Nanchang’s readiness and adaptability in the face of battle.