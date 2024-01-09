en English
Agriculture

China Announces Comprehensive Tariff Reductions on Argentine Products Amid Bilateral Tensions

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
China, in a significant move to enhance global commerce, has announced a sweeping reduction in tariffs for a total of 143 Argentine products. The Chinese finance ministry’s decision is strategically designed to lower consumer prices and stimulate domestic spending. This move affects a diverse range of agricultural and industrial goods, including dry sweetcorn and coriander seeds, which now enjoy a zero percent tariff.

Tariff Reductions Across Various Sectors

The dairy industry witnesses a positive change with reduced tariffs on infant formula and cheeses. While the tariff on frozen shrimp remains at 2 percent, other seafood items will benefit from tariff reductions. The agricultural sector, which forms an integral part of Argentina’s economy, will gain from stable tariffs on certain fruits and significantly lower tariffs on oilseeds.

The food industry is also set to benefit from ongoing tariff reductions on items such as dulce de leche. In a substantial move, tariffs on orange juice have been cut from 30 percent to 20 percent. The animal feed and pet food sectors, along with wood products like charcoal and wood wool, have also felt the positive impact of tariff easing.

China’s Policy and Bilateral Tensions

This development is in line with China’s policy since 2016 of targeting tariff reductions at countries that do not have a free-trade agreement with Beijing. This strategy emphasizes China’s commitment to fostering global commerce and facilitating trade across borders.

However, this announcement comes against the backdrop of bilateral tensions between China and Argentina under the new presidency of Javier Milei. Milei has expressed intentions to distance Argentina from Beijing and has put a halt on negotiations over the purchase of Chinese fighter jets, opting instead for American F-16s. Despite the political undercurrents, the tariff reductions have been implemented, indicating a complex dynamic between the two nations’ economic and political relations.

Regardless of the political friction, these tariff reductions provide a significant boost to Argentina’s export economy, particularly benefiting its crucial agricultural sector and various industries. This move signals China’s sustained commitment to enhancing global commerce, even amidst political tensions and changing alliances.

author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

