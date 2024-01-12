China and Maldives Reinforce Diplomatic and Economic Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese Premier Li Qiang held a meeting with the President of the Republic of Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu, in Beijing. This state visit underscores the ongoing relationship between China and the Maldives, emphasizing China’s active engagement in the Indian Ocean region.

Strengthening Ties and Economic Cooperation

An integral part of the discussions involved the elevation of China-Maldives ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership. The two leaders expressed their willingness to bolster cooperation across various sectors, including e-commerce, tourism, the digital economy, the blue economy, and green development. This intent further cements the bilateral economic and trade cooperation that has been a cornerstone of their relationship.

Support for China’s Global Initiatives

President Muizzu reaffirmed the Maldives’ adherence to the one-China policy, demonstrating a willingness to support China’s global strategies. His support includes backing for China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, a development strategy that aims to connect Asia with Africa and Europe via land and maritime networks. This show of solidarity highlights the strategic significance of the Maldives in China’s influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges

Both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening cultural and people-to-people exchanges. These initiatives aim to deepen the existing friendship between China and the Maldives and foster mutual understanding. Such exchanges often serve as a platform for sharing ideas and values, contributing to a more robust, multifaceted relationship.

In summary, this state visit demonstrates a mutual commitment to deepening ties, exploring economic cooperation, and supporting each other’s strategic initiatives. The ongoing relationship between China and the Maldives serves as a testament to the intricate web of diplomacy and international cooperation.