China

China and Maldives Embark on New Chapter in Bilateral Relations with Focus on Medical Aid and Infrastructure

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:57 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:03 am EST
China and Maldives Embark on New Chapter in Bilateral Relations with Focus on Medical Aid and Infrastructure

China and the Maldives have embarked on a new chapter in their bilateral relations, marking a significant historical starting point characterized by deepening cooperation in various fields including medical aid and infrastructure development. The China-Maldives Ophthalmology Center, a flagship project of this cooperation, is playing a pivotal role in providing eye care services and surgeries in the island nation. The Center recently performed a successful operation on a 69-year-old Maldivian patient who was blind due to a stroke, reinstating a crucial human sense and offering a new lease on life.

Medical Aid: A Vision for the Future

The China-Maldives Ophthalmology Center is not just about treating patients. It is an embodiment of the extended vision of the two countries’ cooperation, focusing on training local medical staff to enhance their capabilities. The goal is to establish a self-sustaining healthcare framework in the Maldives, thereby reducing dependency on foreign aid for medical services.

(Read Also: Ex-Maldivian Minister Highlights Economic Threat from ‘Boycott Maldives’ Campaign)

Infrastructure Development: Bridging the Gap

The Maldives is one of the first countries to join the Belt and Road Initiative, under which significant infrastructure projects such as the China-Maldives Friendship Bridge, social housing units, and airport expansion have been executed. These projects are transformative for the Maldivian landscape, facilitating not just ease of movement but also promoting social and economic development.

(Read Also: Indycar, PGA Tour, Boeing 737, Maldives Politics, Christchurch Homicide, and Golden Globes 2024: A News Roundup)

Beyond Infrastructure: Building People-to-People Connections

Moreover, cultural and people-to-people exchanges have been bolstered through initiatives like the Chinese Language Center of Villa College and the ‘Chinese Ambassador Scholarship.’ Direct flights between China and the Maldives have resumed, with China now being the third-largest tourist source for the Maldives. Bilateral trade is also growing, with Chinese products entering the Maldivian market and Maldivian aquatic products like tuna fish finding a larger consumer base in China.

Looking forward, China aims to enhance mutual understanding with the Maldives to support the sustained development of their bilateral relations. The Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs has echoed these sentiments, expressing optimism in the strong bond of friendship between the two nations.

0
China Maldives
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

