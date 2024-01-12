en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:10 am EST
China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations

In a significant diplomatic interaction marking the 30th anniversary of resumed diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Letsie III of Lesotho exchanged congratulatory messages. The exchange highlighted the mutual support rendered to each other by both nations in crucial areas of national interest and development, and the cooperation during global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

A New Era of Cooperation

President Xi accentuated his commitment to advancing the China-Lesotho relationship. He suggested that the anniversary marks a new beginning for expanding cooperation and the evolution of amicable ties. The Chinese President’s emphasis on the bilateral relationship signifies the importance that China attaches to its ties with Africa, and more specifically, Lesotho.

Three Decades of Progress

King Letsie III acknowledged the considerable advancement both countries have achieved over the past three decades. He recognized the strong diplomatic relationship built on the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and mutual benefit. Reaffirming Lesotho’s readiness to fortify the friendship and cooperation with China, the King echoed his support for the joint development of both nations.

Reinforcing Bilateral Ties

Furthermore, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane also exchanged congratulatory messages. Li Qiang noted the positive momentum in China-Lesotho relations and expressed China’s readiness to work towards sustainable bilateral ties. Matekane highlighted Lesotho’s strategic partnership with China and its commitment to supporting initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Africa Cooperation Forum.

This exchange of messages between the leaders of the two countries underlines their intent to further enhance bilateral relations and expand collaboration in various practical areas. It also reflects the mutual commitment to push for greater progress in China-Lesotho friendly cooperative relations.

0
China International Affairs Lesotho
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
12 mins ago
China's AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests
The Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) has commenced cold-weather flight tests for its AC313A large civil helicopter in Mohe, the northernmost city in Heilongjiang Province. This marks a crucial milestone in the development of the AC313A, a 13-tonne-class large multi-purpose civil helicopter, independently developed by China for emergency air rescue missions in all-terrain and
China's AC313A Helicopter Undergoes Crucial Cold-Weather Tests
The Unyielding Strength of Hong Kong's Legal System: A Beacon Amid Global Scrutiny
29 mins ago
The Unyielding Strength of Hong Kong's Legal System: A Beacon Amid Global Scrutiny
Costco's Shenzhen Megastore Grand Opening Attracts Thousands, Including Hong Kong Shoppers
33 mins ago
Costco's Shenzhen Megastore Grand Opening Attracts Thousands, Including Hong Kong Shoppers
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
14 mins ago
Taiwan Presidential Election: Lai Ching-te's Potential Victory and the Threat of Disinformation
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
20 mins ago
Myth of Empires Version 1.0 Set for Steam Release, Preceded by Playtest
California State University Students Experience Chinese Culture through Educational Trip
27 mins ago
California State University Students Experience Chinese Culture through Educational Trip
Latest Headlines
World News
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
59 seconds
Bishop Pabillo Voices Opposition to Signature Campaign for Constitutional Amendments
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
4 mins
Probing Deeper: Financial Improprieties at Nigeria's Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
5 mins
Dominic Solanke Clinches Premier League Player of the Month Accolade
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
7 mins
UK Study Demonstrates Whole-Genome Sequencing Can Personalize Cancer Treatment
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
7 mins
Miles Ocampo: Triumph Over Thyroid Cancer and Continued Success in Acting
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
8 mins
President Tinubu Takes Decisive Action Against Corruption in Nigeria
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
8 mins
Louisville Cardinals Break Losing Streak, Set to Face NC State
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
8 mins
Jesse Marsch Shines Light on Ralf Rangnick's Challenges at Manchester United
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
8 mins
Slidell's Female Athletes Commit to Collegiate Sports Careers
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
1 hour
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
2 hours
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
2 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
2 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
3 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
5 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
19 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app