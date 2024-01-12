China and Lesotho Celebrate Three Decades of Diplomatic Relations

In a significant diplomatic interaction marking the 30th anniversary of resumed diplomatic relations, Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Letsie III of Lesotho exchanged congratulatory messages. The exchange highlighted the mutual support rendered to each other by both nations in crucial areas of national interest and development, and the cooperation during global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

A New Era of Cooperation

President Xi accentuated his commitment to advancing the China-Lesotho relationship. He suggested that the anniversary marks a new beginning for expanding cooperation and the evolution of amicable ties. The Chinese President’s emphasis on the bilateral relationship signifies the importance that China attaches to its ties with Africa, and more specifically, Lesotho.

Three Decades of Progress

King Letsie III acknowledged the considerable advancement both countries have achieved over the past three decades. He recognized the strong diplomatic relationship built on the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and mutual benefit. Reaffirming Lesotho’s readiness to fortify the friendship and cooperation with China, the King echoed his support for the joint development of both nations.

Reinforcing Bilateral Ties

Furthermore, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane also exchanged congratulatory messages. Li Qiang noted the positive momentum in China-Lesotho relations and expressed China’s readiness to work towards sustainable bilateral ties. Matekane highlighted Lesotho’s strategic partnership with China and its commitment to supporting initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Africa Cooperation Forum.

This exchange of messages between the leaders of the two countries underlines their intent to further enhance bilateral relations and expand collaboration in various practical areas. It also reflects the mutual commitment to push for greater progress in China-Lesotho friendly cooperative relations.