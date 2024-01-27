China and France Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties: A Commitment to Cooperation and Mutual Growth

On the auspicious occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France, a reception was held in Beijing on January 25, 2024. The event marked a celebration of enduring ties that have survived the test of time and stands as a testament to the significance of international diplomacy. Attended by more than 200 dignitaries from both nations, the event was co-hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the French Embassy in China.

A Mutual Pledge for Sincerity and Growth

Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron delivered heartening video speeches, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations. The leaders outlined their shared vision for the future, pledging to continue being friends with sincerity and mutual trust. This commitment, they asserted, sets an example of exchanges and mutual learning, fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.

Not Enemies but Rivals: A Constructive Perspective

In his speech, President Xi Jinping highlighted the nuanced dynamics of the China-France relationship. He asserted that while both nations acknowledge the potential for rivalry and competition, 'enemy' is an inappropriate label. This declaration underscores a desire for a constructive and cooperative partnership, rather than adversarial relations.

Strengthening Bonds Through Culture and Trade

The leaders seized the occasion to manifest their commitment to deepening traditional cooperation and expanding cultural exchanges. They emphasized the need to strengthen the bonds between the two peoples, underscoring the significant growth in bilateral trade volume. The event also marked the inauguration of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism, a significant step towards fostering cultural understanding and promoting tourism between the two nations. Both leaders expressed hopes of elevating their relations to greater heights, ready to face global challenges together.