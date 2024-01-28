China and France Celebrate 60 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Cultural Exchange

In an illustrious demonstration of the cultural exchange between China and France, Maestro Xu Zhong, the esteemed President of Shanghai Opera House and renowned Chinese orchestra conductor, masterfully directed the opera Romeo and Juliette. This opera, penned by French composer Charles Gounod, was performed in Beijing, marking the inauguration of the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism. The event was also in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

A Strong Show of Diplomatic Relations

Presidents Xi Jinping of China and Emmanuel Macron of France underscored the importance of their countries' partnership in recent video speeches and exchanged congratulatory messages. Their emphasis was on collaboration in the face of global challenges and the pursuit of peace, security, prosperity, and progress.

The National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing, a marvel birthed from the imagination of French architect Paul Andreu, served as a potent symbol of China-France cooperation. The French ambassador to China, Bertrand Lortholary, and Chinese Ambassador to France, Lu Shaye, highlighted the robust economic and trade ties between the countries. These ties, they noted, have seen successful collaborations in aerospace, civil nuclear energy, high-speed rail, and promising prospects in areas like the digital economy and renewable energy. Bilateral trade between the countries reached a staggering $78.936 billion in the previous year.

Alignment on Global Issues

Observers and officials have noted the political alignment of China and France on regional and global issues, specifically their cooperation on climate change and biodiversity. Professor Zhang Ji from Fudan University suggested that for a more resilient relationship, both nations should foster an accurate understanding of each other and their roles in international affairs. Inclusivity and collaboration, he argued, are critical to preventing global divisions and a new Cold War.

Celebrating 60 Years of Cooperation

In honor of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and France, Hainan, a province in China, plans to promote cultural and tourism cooperation with France. The two countries will jointly host the Year of Culture and Tourism to enhance bilateral cooperation in culture and tourism. China is implementing a visa-free policy for ordinary passport holders from France, creating more opportunities for direct exchanges between Hainan and Europe. This move is expected to deepen cooperation in tourism promotion, cultural exchanges, and cultural heritage protection and inheritance.