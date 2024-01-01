China and Ethiopia: A Year of Robust Partnership and Strategic Advancements

In 2023, a significant leap in bilateral relations between China and Ethiopia was marked by the elevation of their ties to an all-weather strategic partnership. This notable development was celebrated during Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Beijing in October 2023, where he engaged in dialogue with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The year observed the two nations strengthening their cooperation across various domains, including diplomatic, socioeconomic, and capacity development, as well as fostering deep people-to-people connections.

Advancement in Diplomatic Relations

China and Ethiopia have maintained a robust diplomatic relationship throughout 2023, achieving considerable results in cooperation, including capacity development and economic ties. The Ethiopian Prime Minister’s visit to Beijing served as a prime example of these high-level exchanges. Their diplomatic ties have been further solidified by Ethiopia’s membership in the BRICS mechanism, which is seen as a milestone in Ethiopia’s international relations and is expected to stimulate economic growth and foster stronger cooperation within the BRICS group.

China’s Role in Ethiopia’s Development

China’s commitment to Ethiopia’s growth has been demonstrated through initiatives such as the Luban Workshop and the Confucius Institute, along with collaboration in technical and vocational education and training (TVET). These programs have been pivotal in equipping Ethiopia with the skills necessary for its development. The fruits of these efforts are evident in achievements such as the Addis Ababa-Djibouti Standard Gauge Railway and the launch of Ethiopia’s first satellite, ETRSS-1, into space from China.

Shared Ventures for Global Development

Both Ethiopia and China have shown commitment to global initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Development Initiative. The BRI has revolutionized infrastructure development in Ethiopia, creating job opportunities for Ethiopian youth, and supporting the regional transportation system and national income growth. Ethiopia’s real GDP growth for 2023 is projected to reach 6 percent, a significant increase from the estimated 4.4 percent in 2022. These initiatives have set a remarkable example of South-South cooperation, which Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed views as beneficial for both Ethiopia and the BRICS countries.