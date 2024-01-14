en English
Cambodia

China and Cambodia Strengthen Ties: Li Shulei’s Visit and the Vision of a Shared Future

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:54 am EST
Li Shulei, Head of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), recently led a delegation to Cambodia with the aim of bolstering ties between the two nations. The visit highlighted the enduring friendship between China and Cambodia, a bond that has remained unshaken over time, according to Li. He voiced China’s readiness to collaborate with Cambodia to build an exemplary model for a community with shared future for mankind, aligning with the vision of both countries’ leaders to construct a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community.

Inter-Party Exchanges and Governance Experiences

In his meetings with key Cambodian officials, including Tea Banh and Hun Many, Li discussed enhancing inter-party exchanges, sharing governance experiences, and deepening cultural cooperation. The Cambodian side reciprocated the sentiment, acknowledging their strong friendship with China, expressing their gratitude for China’s support in their development, and reaffirming their commitment to the friendship and the one-China principle.

2024 China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year

Li also took part in the inauguration of the 2024 China-Cambodia People-to-People Exchange Year and a seminar on party theories. This initiative is expected to deepen the bonds of friendship between the peoples of the two countries. The Cambodian Prime Minister, Hun Manet, conveyed optimism that the exchange year will attract more Chinese tourists and investors to Cambodia, thereby strengthening the bonds of solidarity, friendship, and cooperation. The aim of these efforts is to build a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Cultural Ties and Future Prospects

Furthermore, the visit saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the translation and publication of Chinese and Cambodian classics. This move is aimed at fostering cultural ties between the two nations. Tea Banh, a member of the Supreme Privy Council to His Majesty the King, also expressed the kingdom’s readiness to welcome more Chinese tourists and highlighted tourism as one of the pillars supporting Cambodia’s economy.

As both nations look to the future, the deepening political mutual trust, accelerating practical cooperation, and thriving cultural exchanges between China and Cambodia stand as a testament to their enduring friendship and shared vision of a community with a shared future.

Cambodia China International Relations
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

