China and Cambodia Mark Year of People-to-People Exchange

Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet have exchanged congratulatory letters to mark the launch of the China-Cambodia Year of People-to-People Exchange. This initiative underscores the longstanding friendship between these two ancient civilizations, dating back to interactions during the Ming Dynasty and documented in architectural carvings at the Bayon Temple.

Strengthening Ties Through Active Participation

Li Qiang emphasized the strategic direction set by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cambodian leadership, ushering in a new era of a shared community characterized by high quality, high standards, and deep mutual trust. This enhanced cooperation spans political, cultural, and practical domains, aiming to bring benefits to the populations of both nations.

The ‘Diamond Hexagon’ Cooperation Framework

As part of this initiative, Premier Li underscored the importance of people-to-people exchanges, highlighting them as a key component of the China-Cambodia ‘Diamond Hexagon’ cooperation framework. The Year of People-to-People Exchange seeks to advance cultural heritage protection, education, and healthcare while fostering tourism and youth exchanges.

Development of a Shared Future for Humanity

The ultimate goal of this initiative is to contribute to the development of a joint model of a shared future for humanity, reflecting the deep historical ties and cultural exchanges between China and Cambodia. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet also expressed optimism about attracting more Chinese tourists and investors through this initiative, which he believes will open new prospects for bilateral and cultural relations between the nations.