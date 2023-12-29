China-Africa Economic Forum: A New Chapter in Global Trade Relations

The pulsating city of Shenzhen, China, was abuzz recently with the China-Africa Greater Bay Area Economic and Trade Forum, a landmark event that further strengthened the economic ties between China and Africa.

The event was organized by the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee and orchestrated by the Shenzhen OuFeiYuan Exhibition Co., Ltd. Over 300 delegates graced the occasion, including high-level diplomatic representatives from African countries, such as Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Mozambique, and business leaders from various sectors.

Establishment of China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee (South)

The forum was not merely a gathering of minds, but also witnessed the inauguration of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee (South).

Leaders, including the African Ambassador to China, helmed the establishment of this committee, which aims to leverage the strategic location of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The objective? To boost economic and trade relations between China and Africa, focusing on sectors such as equipment, technology, and services.

OuFeiYuan International Trading Platform

Adding to the event’s significance, the OuFeiYuan international trading platform was launched. A unique blend of online and offline business matchmaking, this platform is expected to boost trade between Chinese entrepreneurs and African countries.

The platform focuses on showcasing agricultural products and other resources, exemplifying the rich diversity and potential of Africa’s offerings.

Enhancement of the Belt and Road Initiative

The forum’s discourse also delved into the future of the Belt and Road Initiative’s development in the region. This initiative, a comprehensive infrastructure development strategy launched by the Chinese government, aims to foster global trade and stimulate economic growth across Asia and beyond.

The discussions at the forum pointed to a bright future for the initiative, with the newfound support of the China-Africa Economic and Trade Working Committee.

The forum’s success and the establishment of the working committee signal a new era in China-Africa relations. The focus is on mutual benefits and win-win outcomes, a testament to the ever-evolving global economic landscape. As the world watches, the extraordinary Bay Area stands as a beacon of hope and prosperity, promising a future of increased economic cooperation and growth.