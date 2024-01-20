China, Africa and the Pursuit of an Equitable Economic Globalization

In an era characterized by the advancement of productive forces, technological progress, and the irreversible trend of modern society, economic globalization is seen as a necessary component. This global intertwining of economies has proven beneficial to multiple regions, with China and Africa standing out as noteworthy examples. For over a decade, China has held the position of Africa's largest trading partner, underpinning the potential of China's development model to provide new opportunities for all countries, particularly those in Africa.

The Rise of Protectionism and its Effects

Despite the apparent benefits of economic globalization, recent years have witnessed a rise in protectionism and blame-shifting strategies. These practices, far from fostering growth, threaten global economic stability. The disruptions in supply chains and the impediment to the growth of the world economy caused by protectionism harms all nations, irrespective of their stage of development.

Envisioning a Universally Beneficial Economic Globalization

The essence of a universally beneficial economic globalization lies in addressing the needs of all countries, especially those that are developing. It seeks to correct developmental imbalances brought about by global resource allocation, with the ultimate goal of achieving balanced development. This means fostering growth worldwide, with a special focus on developing countries.

The Path Towards Equitable Globalization

The path towards this envisioned globalization includes making the benefits of economic globalization more equitable, allowing countries to follow their own development paths, opposing unilateralism and protectionism, rejecting discriminatory policies, and promoting trade and investment liberalization. By doing so, the stability of global industrial and supply chains can be maintained, leading to mutual benefits and common prosperity for all countries, classes, and groups.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has emphasized China's readiness to work with Africa towards an equal, orderly multipolar world, and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all. He highlighted the challenges to regional peace, stability, and development in West Africa, emphasizing the importance of resolving differences politically through dialogue and consultation. Wang also mentioned the Global Security Initiative proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling for a new security path featuring dialogue over confrontation, partnership over alliance, and win-win over zero-sum. He emphasized African countries' right to choose their own development paths and enjoy equal rights in the international system.

In conclusion, the path forward involves a reimagining of globalization, one that is fairer, more inclusive, and truly benefits all nations. The shift towards such a model will require caution, dialogue, and an unwavering commitment to equitable growth.