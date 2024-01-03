China Advocates International Cooperation to Safeguard Global Growth

China’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, has called for international cooperation to mitigate the impact of national security restrictions in an effort to protect global growth. This call comes after the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) second-highest official warned last month that such impediments could potentially stifle global economic expansion.

China’s Call for Collaboration

Although the specifics of the national security restrictions were not elaborated, the statement implies a concern for the potential adverse effects of protectionist measures on international trade and economic activity. This sentiment is echoed in President Xi Jinping’s New Year address, emphasizing China’s commitment to collaborate with the global community for shared benefits.

China’s International Relations

Apart from fostering cooperation, China has also engaged in diplomatic interactions with other nations. This includes the waiver of visa requirements for Thai citizens, and initiating the first meeting of the subcommittee on China-Uzbekistan poverty reduction cooperation. Moreover, in response to significant earthquakes in Japan, China has expressed condolences and activated the emergency response mechanism to safeguard Chinese citizens in the affected area.

China’s Assertion on Semiconductor Trade

On the other hand, China has requested confirmation from the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands regarding an alleged agreement to limit semiconductor exports to China. This appeal was made at a World Trade Organization meeting, urging the WTO to oversee these measures. China has criticized these actions as attempts to maintain US technological dominance, and retaliatory measures have been initiated, including an investigation into US firm Micron Technology on national security grounds.

