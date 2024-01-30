China Advocates for National Currencies in BRICS Settlements

In a strategic move that underscores the evolving dynamics of global finance, China's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and BRICS Sherpa, Ma Zhaoxu, has proposed the use of national currencies in financial settlements among BRICS nations. This proposition, revealed during a meeting of sherpas and sous-sherpas of the BRICS group, signals China's growing success in advocating for strengthened financial cooperation and a reduced reliance on dominant global currencies, notably the US dollar, within the BRICS framework.

China's Advocacy for National Currencies

Ma Zhaoxu's suggestion resonates deeply with China's broader financial strategy. By promoting the use of local currencies and payment systems in mutual payments, China aims to fortify financial relations and enhance economic stability among the BRICS countries. This move also serves to challenge the prevailing dominance of the US dollar in international settlements.

BRICS and Global Economy

The BRICS group, encompassing Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, represents a significant share of the global economy. In their bid to boost economic collaboration, the BRICS nations have been exploring numerous avenues, one of which involves the use of national currencies for settlements. This approach, if adopted, could offer a substantial counterweight to the prevailing Western financial systems.

Significance of the BRICS New Development Bank

Ma Zhaoxu's advocacy for national currencies aligns with the BRICS group's broader efforts to establish mechanisms that can operate independently of established Western financial systems. In this context, the BRICS New Development Bank plays a crucial role, facilitating the spread of a new financial paradigm within the BRICS countries' framework. The use of the Digital Dirham in a recent UAE-China transaction, bypassing the US dollar, stands as a testament to this shift. The emergence of digital currencies in this diversified economic environment hints at a future where they hold sway, thereby potentially undermining the dollar's hegemony.