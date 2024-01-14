China Advocates for Maritime Security Amid Red Sea Tensions

In a significant development signaling China’s growing concern for maritime security, the country has called for an end to attacks on civilian vessels in the Red Sea. This vital maritime corridor connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Indian Ocean via the Suez Canal, making it a critical route for international trade and energy supplies. The call comes amidst a spate of attacks on civilian ships, sparking fears over the safety of these crucial trade routes.

China’s Stance on Maritime Security

China, a major trading nation, relies heavily on stable global trade routes to facilitate its substantial imports and exports. The surge in attacks on civilian vessels sailing through the Red Sea has prompted China to raise its voice. The Chinese envoy to the United Nations expressed grave concerns over the continuing US-led strikes on Yemen, arguing that these actions do not contribute to protecting civilian vessels and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

China asserted that the Security Council has not authorized any state to use force against Yemen. The country believes that the military actions taken by relevant countries are inconsistent with Security Council Resolution 2722, recently adopted. The envoy further cautioned against reckless military adventurism in the already volatile Middle East region.

Commitment to Multilateral Cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated the call for an end to attacks and harassment of civilian vessels in the Red Sea. The statement was made during a press conference in Cairo following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Wang’s remarks reflect China’s commitment to multilateral cooperation to ensure the safety of international waterways.

Implications for Global Trade and Economic Stability

Attacks on civilian vessels not only endanger the safety of crew members but also have wider implications for international trade and economic stability. China’s intervention underscores the country’s vested interest in maintaining a stable global trading system. It also aligns with China’s broader foreign policy objectives, highlighting the country’s role as a responsible global player committed to peace and stability.