en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

China 2023: Underreported Stories Set to Shape 2024

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:29 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:02 am EST
China 2023: Underreported Stories Set to Shape 2024

As we usher in 2024, it’s imperative to cast a retrospective glance at the year gone by. The Middle Kingdom, China, has been the theater of several significant events that have gone largely underreported, but these stories are set to significantly shape the landscape of 2024.

Economic Challenges and Perspectives

Chinese households faced several economic challenges in 2023. The lingering correction of the housing market, combined with geopolitical and geo-economic headwinds, cast a long shadow. The plummeting home prices and growing unemployment led to a shift in consumer behavior, with some even choosing to emigrate illegally to the U.S. for better opportunities. The government is expected to counteract these pressures by accelerating fiscal and monetary stimulus to achieve a 5 percent expansion in GDP and creating more jobs. The focus will be on clean and renewable energies, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, and promoting high-tech innovations and digital advancements to drive modernization and productivity.

(Read Also: China’s Cultural and Tourism Industry: A Resurgence Story of 2023)

China’s Biotech Sector: A Double-edged Sword

The biotech sector in China emerged as a significant area of innovation in 2023. AstraZeneca’s investment in Chinese cell therapy developer Gracell Biotechnologies and a deal to develop an obesity pill with Eccogene underscored the potential of this sector. However, despite substantial investments, returns have been limited, indicating the need for strategic recalibration.

Noteworthy Events and Developments

Several other stories from China warrant attention. The first Made-in-China cruise ship setting sail from Shanghai marked a milestone in the nation’s maritime industry. The doubling of derivatives turnover at an Indian bourse due to a retail trading boom points to changing financial dynamics in Asia. The recovery of Vietnam’s economy through exports and looming recession concerns in the UK further underscore the interconnectedness of global economies.

(Read Also: Kemusan Dance: China’s Viral Sensation Sparking a Cultural Revolution)

Political developments, such as the Huawei sales breakthrough, a lawsuit from the New York Times against Microsoft and OpenAI, and the barring of Trump from Maine’s 2024 presidential primary ballot, hint at evolving geopolitical dynamics. On the environmental front, China’s new rules for ethnic mingling in Xinjiang, the emergence of green jobs overshadowing fossil fuels, and efforts to combat chronic homelessness in Minneapolis signify a growing emphasis on social justice and sustainability.

As we step into 2024, these stories from China are set to take center stage, impacting not just the country but the entire world. The future will reveal how these trends evolve and shape the socio-economic and political landscape of the globe.

Read More

0
Asia China Economy
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Spectacular Fireworks

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping Asserts 'Reunification' of China and Taiwan as Historical Inevitability

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Asia Ushers in 2024 Amidst Fireworks and Global Conflicts

By Saboor Bayat

The Year of the Dragon 2024: An Auspicious Year in East Asian Culture

By Rafia Tasleem

Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities ...
@Asia · 3 hours
Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported

By Ebenezer Mensah

4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes West Java Island, Indonesia: No Immediate Damage Reported
Xi Jinping’s New Year Address: China’s Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xi Jinping's New Year Address: China's Resilience and Pursuit of High-Quality Development
Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations

By BNN Correspondents

Seoul Rings in the New Year with Grand Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
11 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
16 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
21 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
22 mins
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
24 mins
President Biden's 2024 New Year's Resolution: A Return or a Hint at Re-election?
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
26 mins
Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
34 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
34 mins
A Year of Challenges: Political and Environmental Crises in Latin America in 2023
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
35 mins
Corey Anderson's Record-Breaking Century: A Landmark Moment in Cricket History
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
16 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
34 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
36 mins
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
1 hour
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
1 hour
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
3 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
3 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app