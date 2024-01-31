Chen Wenqing Stresses Importance of Social Stability Ahead of Spring Festival

As the anticipation of the upcoming Spring Festival heightens, the call for maintaining social stability becomes more pronounced in China. Chen Wenqing, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), underscored this necessity in a recent meeting focused on social stability and safe production. With the festive period often acting as a catalyst for an uptick in social conflicts and accidents, Chen's message is both timely and critical.

Maintaining Stability through Diligent Execution of Responsibilities

Chen, a pivotal member of the CPC Central Committee's Political Bureau and the leader of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs, urged judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs to dutifully execute their responsibilities in accordance with the law. The objective is clear: to proactively identify and mitigate potential risks that could disturb the peaceful atmosphere during the Spring Festival on February 10.

Heightened Vigilance for a Safer Festival

Chen emphasized a heightened state of vigilance to ensure overall social stability. He underscored the importance of enforcing the safety production responsibility system—a systematic approach designed to reduce the frequency of accidents. This, in turn, would safeguard the safety of the public's lives and properties, ensuring that the festival is celebrated in a safe and secure environment.

Securing Lives and Properties

The senior CPC official's stress on maintaining social stability extends beyond mere words. It is an actionable plan aimed at ensuring the safety of people's lives and properties during the festive period. This approach requires a diligent execution of responsibilities by judicial, procuratorial, and public security organs, thereby creating a safe and stable environment for everyone to enjoy the Spring Festival.