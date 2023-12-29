en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

CGTN News: Providing a Chinese Perspective on Global Events Amid Controversies

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:58 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:17 am EST
CGTN News: Providing a Chinese Perspective on Global Events Amid Controversies

In an era where global connections are more important than ever, CGTN News, or China Global Television Network, continues to provide round-the-clock coverage of international affairs, politics, economy, culture, and technology. From its headquarters in Beijing, China, CGTN offers a unique Chinese perspective on global issues, broadcasting in multiple languages – English, Spanish, French, Arabic, and Russian – to cater to its diverse global audience.

CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Affairs

Part of the China Media Group, CGTN is known for featuring news content that aligns with the viewpoints and policies of the Chinese government. From coverage of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s opposition supporters protesting elections to the 130th anniversary commemoration symposium of Mao’s birth held by the CPC Central Committee, CGTN provides in-depth stories from a Chinese vantage point.

(Read Also: Belt and Road Initiative: A Decade of Global Cooperation and a Promising Future)

Among the latest reports, CGTN has highlighted China’s President Xi Jinping presenting orders to promote military officers to the rank of general, and the Chinese Premier’s call for integrated development and security cooperation among Lancang-Mekong countries. The channel also provides updates on domestic affairs, such as the publication of a new collection of articles on Xi Jinping’s thought and the revised regulations on Party disciplinary action released by the CPC.

Economic and Technological Advancements

CGTN underscores China’s economic and technological strides, reporting on the country’s potential for better growth in 2024 with continued policy support. The network also emphasizes the expansion of China’s home-grown BeiDou navigation system. Achieving an output exceeding 500 billion yuan and daily usage of BDS positioning services 360 billion times, BeiDou has become an integral part of global satellite navigation systems. It is utilized in over half of the world’s countries and regions and is recognized by the United Nations International Civil Aviation Organization.

(Read Also: China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes)

CGTN News: Controversies and Criticisms

Despite its global reach, CGTN has faced criticism for its role as a state-run media outlet. Critics argue that it functions as a mouthpiece for the Chinese government’s propaganda, leading to heavy censorship and bias in its reporting. Yet, CGTN continues to be a crucial source of news for audiences worldwide, particularly those interested in the Chinese viewpoint on global events.

Read More

0
China International Relations
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hot Off The Wire: A Retrospective on the Year's Defining Moments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Investors Navigate Changing Economic Landscape in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Xi Jinping's 2024 New Year Message: A Call for Collective Strength and Resilience

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Weather Bureau Warns of Heavy Fog and Haze in Large Region of China

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle ...
@China · 24 mins
China Expels Nine Military Officials in Major Reshuffle ...
heart comment 0
Xi Jinping Admits Economic Challenges in New Year’s Speech, Pledges Recovery

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Admits Economic Challenges in New Year's Speech, Pledges Recovery
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer
Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan ‘Reunification’ Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Xi Jinping Declares China-Taiwan 'Reunification' Inevitable Amid Tense Cross-Strait Relations
China-Based Companies’ Stocks Surge on U.S. Exchanges: A 2023 Market Analysis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China-Based Companies' Stocks Surge on U.S. Exchanges: A 2023 Market Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
9 seconds
Imboela Raises Alarm Over UPND's Potential Second Term: A Future Zambia on its Knees?
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
13 seconds
20-Minute Daily Exercise: A New Game-Changer in Disease Prevention
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
6 mins
Putin's New Year Address: Unity, Determination, and an Unspoken War
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
8 mins
Chelsea FC Triumphs Over Luton Town in a Game of Contrasting Styles
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
9 mins
Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Infant Formula Over Contamination Concerns
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
9 mins
Gaza in Ruins: Palestinians Face Grim New Year Amid Ongoing Conflict
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
10 mins
Nigeria's IPAC Challenges Elected Leaders for 2024, Emphasizes Pressing Issues
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
10 mins
Landmark Legal Battle Questions Presidential Immunity: Trump vs. Smith
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
11 mins
Travis Kelce Reveals Taylor Swift's Team Facilitated Their Connection
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
35 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
3 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
3 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
5 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app