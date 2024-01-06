Caught in the Crossfire: Gulpiya Qazybek’s Account of China’s Crackdown on Muslim Ethnic Groups

In the hinterlands of Xinjiang, China, Gulpiya Qazybek, an ethnic Kazakh, painted a chilling picture of her time working for the local government during China’s sweeping crackdown on Muslim ethnic groups. Initially, her task was to enforce China’s three-child policy. However, in 2017, her role evolved into a darker territory: monitoring families for signs of religious or foreign influence, actions that could result in their detention in the euphemistically termed ‘re-education’ camps.

(Read Also: Minor Cold: A Journey into the Depths of Winter with China’s Ancient Solar Terms)

The Unwilling Accomplice

Caught in the insidious machinery of oppression, Gulpiya and her colleagues were thrust into the role of unwilling accomplices. Their duty involved aiding the detention of their own people, a grim process that included the removal of shoelaces and belts, hooding, and handcuffing of individuals. The detainees were then whisked away by police, their fate unknown and their families left in a state of dread.

‘Strike Hard’ Campaign: Xinjiang’s Hidden Nightmare

The crackdown in Xinjiang, initiated around 2014 under the ‘Strike Hard’ campaign, has seen millions being sent to camps or slapped with prison sentences for minor infractions or connections to the foreign world. This widespread assault on the ethnic minorities of the region was marked by a ruthless efficiency, its scale and intensity leaving the world in disbelief.

Gulpiya’s personal life was not spared from this campaign of terror. Her own mother was detained for her religious faith and later sentenced to a draconian 12 years in prison. This gross injustice was a stark reminder of the perilous situation in Xinjiang, where the mere act of praying could lead to over a decade of imprisonment.

(Read Also: High-Wire Walk at Fulong Ski Resort: A New Height in Winter Sports)

The Escape to Freedom

With the situation worsening and no signs of the crackdown relenting, Gulpiya made the courageous decision to flee China with her family. Manipulating the system, she obtained passports under the pretext of seeking medical treatment in Kazakhstan. Despite living under the constant shadow of arrest or forced repatriation, they escaped China in 2019.

Now residing in Kazakhstan, Gulpiya runs a tea shop and is an active campaigner for the release of her mother and others still trapped in China’s oppressive regime. Her valiant efforts continue in the face of intimidation from Chinese authorities, who use threats against her family in a desperate attempt to silence her.

Read More