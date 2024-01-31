CATL Invests $1.83 Billion in Offshore Wind Farm to Power Operations

World-leading EV battery manufacturer, Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), has unveiled plans to erect an offshore wind farm valued at $1.83 billion. The 800-megawatt (MW) capacity project is slated to be situated near CATL's central headquarters in Ningde, within China's Fujian Province.

Powering Operations with Clean Energy

The primary objective of the wind farm is to provide CATL's operations with a steady supply of clean energy. The initiative, which recently received approval from the Fujian Provincial Development and Reform Commission, is mandated to kick off within a two-year timeframe. A subsidiary by the name of Fujian Runshi Offshore Wind Power, which CATL established in April 2023, will be at the forefront of the development process.

Stakeholding in the Green Energy Sector

CATL's green energy division presently holds a substantial 96% stake in this subsidiary. The remaining 4% is shared between Fujian Mindong Electric Power and PowerChina Fujian Electric Power Engineering. This considerable investment is testament to CATL's resolve towards minimizing its carbon footprint in the course of manufacturing.