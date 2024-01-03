Catholic Communities in China Spearhead Initiatives to Revitalize Family Life

In the People’s Republic of China, the impact of modernity and social changes are causing a drastic decline in birth rates and a growing hesitancy among the younger generation to start their own families. This trend is heavily influenced by a myriad of factors including economic, cultural, and psychological. In a bid to counter these challenges and breathe new life into family structures, Catholic communities in China are now initiating pastoral actions.

Pioneering Change in the Diocese of Baoding

In the Diocese of Baoding, located in Hebei Province, a remarkable initiative has been set in motion, coined as “marriage without a dowry.” This initiative, celebrated by Bishop Francis An Shuxin, shifts away from the traditional and financially onerous practice of demanding a dowry from the bride’s family. In a symbolic gesture of faith superseding material wealth, two young Catholics from families with deep-seated Catholic roots tied the knot without a dowry. The couple partook in marriage preparation courses that underscore the sacrament of marriage, putting religious significance above economic transactions.

Addressing Declining Birth Rates in the Diocese of Ningbo

In the Diocese of Ningbo, pastoral initiatives are being introduced to tackle the plummeting birth rate by offering financial support to Catholic families with two to three children. The initiatives encourage these families to emulate the Holy Family. In a bid to provide more support, the amount given to families has been increased to 2,000 yuan for two children and 4,000 yuan for families with three children.

Fushan Parish’s Charitable Actions

Signifying a concern for societal issues, charitable actions are being carried out by the Fushan parish in Hangzhou Diocese, particularly towards the elderly in nursing homes during the Christmas season. These initiatives are a testament to the church’s efforts to adapt to societal changes and contribute to the harmonious development of Chinese society.